Running marathons: How to choose the race that is right for you?
SummaryThousands of running enthusiasts across the country are preparing races during the winter marathon season. Here's a checklist of things you should know before signing up
Winter weekends are fairly busy and active for Rishika Gupta, a 39-year-old architect from Kolkata. And it is not work, family or social engagements that hog her calendar. It is the running season, and she loves signing up for as many 10km races as she can manage, depending on her fitness levels.
Road races and running events have exploded in India in recent times and each year we have countless races ranging from short sprints to ultramarathons of over 100 km. While it is great to have so many road race options spread all over the country, it becomes very important to know which race is right for you.