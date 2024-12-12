Running marathons: How to choose the race that is right for you?

Gupta, relatively new to the running world, has a simple criterion for choosing her races. “Whichever race has the best attendance in my city, in my case the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, is the one that I would immediately sign up for. It is no fun running all by yourself. I love the collective energy that one feeds off when running with thousands of other people. Next, I would look at the weather, then check how well the particular race is managed and organised and finally the history of the event. But the first things I look for are attendance, proximity and weather." Gupta has already run two local 10K races this year and will run another one at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on 15 December.