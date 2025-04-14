Lounge
Running shoes review: Adidas Adizero Takumi Sen 10 vs Nike Alphafly 3
Shrenik Avlani 5 min read 14 Apr 2025, 09:21 PM IST
SummaryCarbon tech racing shoes have made it easy to break records. Ahead of three big marathons, Lounge tried out two trending pairs of shoes to find out how they deliver on the road
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can buy you new running shoes and that’s kind of the same thing," goes a meme doing the rounds these days. And if they are carbon tech racing shoes, buyers are looking for more than happiness; they are hoping for personal records too.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less