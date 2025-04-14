Running shoes review: Adidas Adizero Takumi Sen 10 vs Nike Alphafly 3

I have run marathons in older versions of this shoe, and hence, used the Takumi Sen 10 for a half marathon for this review. The shoe is very light and very responsive. The lower stack height means your feet are closer to the ground and you get a better feel of the surface you are running on. The Lightstrike Pro midsole is extremely springy and along with the energy rods ensures a high energy return while running. Picking up pace, if a runner physically can, is a cakewalk with this pair as I was able to pick up my pace easily whenever I wanted to catch up with running friends I spotted ahead of me en route. Having said that, they also perform well at slower speeds which is what I was forced to do while going up a steep incline between 13km and 15km. These shoes are also great for the Indian weather because the upper is made of a perforated material that ensures plenty of ventilation for your feet. The one thing you ought to remember about this pair is that they are narrow and run tight; you will need to get one size bigger than what you usually wear.