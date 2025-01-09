Running shoes review: Adidas Supernova Ease vs Asics Novablast 5
SummaryThe marathon season is upon us and Lounge road-tested two brands of training shoes launched last December to see if they can go the distance
Shoes are a valuable commodity. Just ask any sneakerhead or a runner. And ever since the new government mandate – that brands need to get their footwear tested before selling them in India – they have become an even more valued commodity. Brands are struggling to get the required testing completed and the entire situation is proving to be a considerable problem for runners with the running season gathering steam. The months ahead have important races such as the Tata Mumbai Marathon (January 19), Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon (February 23), Tokyo Marathon (March 2), Boston Marathon (April 21) and TCS London Marathon (April 27) coming thick and fast.