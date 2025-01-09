Running shoes review: Adidas Supernova Ease vs Asics Novablast 5

Shoes are a valuable commodity. Just ask any sneakerhead or a runner. And ever since the new government mandate – that brands need to get their footwear tested before selling them in India – they have become an even more valued commodity. Brands are struggling to get the required testing completed and the entire situation is proving to be a considerable problem for runners with the running season gathering steam. The months ahead have important races such as the Tata Mumbai Marathon (January 19), Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon (February 23), Tokyo Marathon (March 2), Boston Marathon (April 21) and TCS London Marathon (April 27) coming thick and fast.

Training shoes and race day shoes have now evolved as two different categories with two very different price points, life spans and usage. Lounge road tested two training shoes — with the ISI mark — that were launched in December 2024 and put them through multiple activities (running, cricket, padel, weight training, walking and bar hopping) to help you make an informed decision.

ADIDAS SUPERNOVA EASE

Since Adidas’ successful Ultraboost running shoes transitioned into the lifestyle segment, Adidas introduced the Supernova series as its top-of-the- line training shoes for serious runners, with last summer’s Supernova Rise being the hero of the line-up. The latest in the family is the India-specific Supernova Ease, developed keeping the market’s price sensitivity in mind. Dreamstrike foam replaces the more advanced Dreamstrike+ foam of the more expensive Supernova Rise. The shoe sports a new, much more breathable (hence improved) mesh upper, which is perfect for the warm Indian conditions.

The shoes’ looks are a refreshing change from all the bulky, thick-soled running shoes that dominate the shelves today. It has ample cushioning at xxmm stack height, but the design, which retains the rocking boat geometry of the modern shoe, is a throwback to a time when sleek shoes were synonymous with speed.

Supernova Ease is an extremely versatile shoe thanks mainly to its slightly harder Dreamstrike sole. The shoe performs well in padel, which requires frequent changes in direction and moving sideways, as well as cricket. It is sturdy and doesn’t buckle under your weight when you shift from one side to the other suddenly. While I wouldn’t recommend using any running shoes for performing Olympic lifts, these shoes are good for the gym where one typically uses a treadmill, an elliptical trainer and does some free weight training and exercises on machine.

Now, for the main bit — running. I was skeptical of the Dreamstrike foam and this shoe to start with because I don’t like its more expensive sibling Supernova Rise. I find it sluggish, a bit tight and very warm. The Supernova Ease, on the other hand, are a delight at a much lower price. There is enough energy return upon foot-strike for both mid-foot and heel strikers. It does well in the slow, long runs, and responds equally well when you put in the extra effort during speed, tempo and interval training. They are also extremely comfortable to walk in. I have used this pair a fair bit for all the bar-hopping I did in December.

Adidas doesn’t use Continental rubber for the outsole and I did find the shoes struggling a bit for grip while sprinting on the red clay tracks of Bengaluru’s parks. There were no such issues during the slow runs, though. Priced similar to the world’s most popular running shoes, Nike’s Pegasus 41, this is a versatile pair I would like to have in my shoe closet as I start training for marathons again.

Price: ₹11,999.

Verdict: A very versatile pair that performs better than more expensive shoes.

ASICS NOVABLAST 5

The first thing you must know about this pair of shoe is that they're meant for training, not racing. That's not only because they lack carbon plates that add a significant edge, but also because at 41.5mm, the sole height is higher than the 40mm that World Athletics rules permit. The other significant thing about this pair from Asics is that they are made in India – making them one of the few high performance shoes manufactured locally. These shoes look and perform similar to the hugely successful Hoka One One running shoes, which generally use a lot of cushioning that's helpful for both new and older runners.

This is the fifth iteration of a successful Asics running shoe that does not feature its classic Gel technology. Between the previous generation and this one, Asics has completely changed the foam in the sole by using the more advanced, softer and bouncier FFBlast Max. Thanks to this immense cushioning, I feel like I am floating on the ground when I have them on. While they perform well on treadmills and machines, it's not a good idea to squat weights in them. While playing padel, I almost twisted my left foot as the soft foam buckled when I tried to change direction suddenly. I am not a fan of wearing them while playing cricket either.

I admit I was skeptical and believed that the thick sole renders the pair good only for long runs. The shoes are excellent for long runs with plenty of bounce, shock absorption, and your weight transfers forward towards the toe upon foot-strike. But I was pleasantly surprised at how well they perform in the faster runs. Yes, the grip was slightly worse than the Adidas Supernova Ease while sprinting on the red mud tracks, but there was no such issue on tarred and concrete roads. I even used it for a 5km race and was able to maintain sub-4:20 pace for the entire distance without having to work hard at toe-off. The trouble with most heavily cushioned shoes tends to be the weight that hampers any attempt to pick up speed, but that’s not the case with this pair.

Price: ₹13,999

Verdict: An improvement on an already good shoe thanks to the new FFBLast Max foam. Is fit only for running and walking.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.