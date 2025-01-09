Running shoes review: Adidas Supernova Ease vs Asics Novablast 5

I admit I was skeptical and believed that the thick sole renders the pair good only for long runs. The shoes are excellent for long runs with plenty of bounce, shock absorption, and your weight transfers forward towards the toe upon foot-strike. But I was pleasantly surprised at how well they perform in the faster runs. Yes, the grip was slightly worse than the Adidas Supernova Ease while sprinting on the red mud tracks, but there was no such issue on tarred and concrete roads. I even used it for a 5km race and was able to maintain sub-4:20 pace for the entire distance without having to work hard at toe-off. The trouble with most heavily cushioned shoes tends to be the weight that hampers any attempt to pick up speed, but that’s not the case with this pair.