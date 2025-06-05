How Indian sprinter Rupal Chaudhary overcame injury to emerge a winner
Rehabilitation, consistent training, and a mindset that treats every race as a training session, helped Rupal Chaudhary bag a silver and two gold medals at the recent Asian Athletics Championships in S Korea
In August 2022, Rupal Chaudhary won two medals at the World Athletics U-20 Championships. She took silver as part of the 4x400 mixed relay team where they smashed the Asian record. Then, in the women’s 400 metres, she clocked a personal best of 51.85 seconds, the sixth fastest time among juniors that year. As the first Indian to win two medals at the U-20 World Championships, the teenager from Shahpur Jainpur near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, had announced her arrival in style.