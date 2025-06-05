How Indian sprinter Rupal Chaudhary overcame injury to emerge a winner

“Those days, my father didn’t have timely meals nor enough rest. Our only income is farming and he couldn’t focus on it either because of my training. So he refused to take me to the stadium after a few days," she recalls. Chaudhary was hurt and didn’t eat for three days in protest. It was only after her mother, Mamta Devi, played peacemaker that her father agreed to let her train again. “He gave me a year to win a medal at the Nationals and I was aware that it was the only way I could continue running," she says. A year after she took to regimented training, Chaudhary won gold in the 600 metre event at the Junior U-14 Nationals. There’s been no stopping her ever since.