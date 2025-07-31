From lethargy to gentle energy reset: Safe detox rituals for the rainy season
Monsoon season is when you are prone to feeling bloated, sluggish. Simple detox rituals like eating light, warm meals, practicing gentle yoga, and journalling can help you recharge
The rainy season is a time of deep renewal in nature. But for the human body, it can be a time of sluggishness, heaviness, and imbalances. The sudden shift in temperature, rising humidity, and erratic digestion can lead to a buildup of toxins, or ama, as Ayurveda calls it. It’s no wonder that many people begin to feel foggy, bloated, or lethargic during this season.