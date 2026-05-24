Can salt therapy help you breathe easy?

Referring to research journals and review articles on Halotherapy Dr Ashwitha Shruti Dass, health check physician Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road says micro salt particles released in the salt room some have some kind of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which are found to be helpful in clearing the mucus in the respiratory tract. People with respiratory problems like COPD, asthma and sometimes even sinusitis seem to have benefited from it. However halotherapy cannot be completely relied on alone to treat a respiratory condition. Probably further studies would be needed to understand its effectiveness. She says it cannot replace conventional medicine or medical treatment but probably could help like an additional therapy. For some people there could be side effects like throat irritation, coughing or even skin irritation because every body is different and their body may respond differently to it so consulting a doctor is recommended.