Can salt therapy help you breathe easy?

After a week-long hospitalisation and heavy dosage of prescribed medication, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Gayathri Thirugnanam was struggling with her post-covid recovery. All she was seeking was a non-invasive, natural therapy to clear and soothe her respiratory track and strengthen her frail lungs. That’s when the 45-year-old first heard of halotherapy or salt room sessions being conducted at the HSR layout-based centre called Salt World. Little did she know something as humble as salt could come to her rescue. The sessions here promised non- invasive, alternative therapy for improving respiratory health.
Intrigued by this novel concept she began her research only to realise that all the procedure entailed was sitting in a salt cave-like room, just breathing and relaxing. She was quick to sign up for the sessions and reckons it was the best thing to happen to her lung health. While Thirugnanam opted for a six months package, she could feel a difference in her breathing in just two to three days. “From restricted breathing, I could breathe freely and my muffled voice also started opening up,” she explains. Over six months, these alternate day sessions helped her breathe easy, quite literally. Five years down the line, she still occasionally indulges in salt room therapy sessions which she finds soothing and calming and feels they’ve helped improve her sleep cycle as well.
Thirugnanam isn’t alone; she’s part of a growing population of health-conscious Indians who are embracing salt therapy. With several Indian cities grappling with polluted air, it isn’t just people with respiratory issues who are signing up, but also those who are struggling to breathe easy in the current air quality. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, India bears the highest burden of chronic respiratory diseases in the world, with over 100 million people suffering from conditions like COPD and asthma.