Can salt therapy help you breathe easy?

Intrigued by this novel concept she began her research only to realise that all the procedure entailed was sitting in a salt cave-like room, just breathing and relaxing. She was quick to sign up for the sessions and reckons it was the best thing to happen to her lung health. While Thirugnanam opted for a six months package, she could feel a difference in her breathing in just two to three days. “From restricted breathing, I could breathe freely and my muffled voice also started opening up,” she explains. Over six months, these alternate day sessions helped her breathe easy, quite literally. Five years down the line, she still occasionally indulges in salt room therapy sessions which she finds soothing and calming and feels they’ve helped improve her sleep cycle as well.