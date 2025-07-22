Beat the monsoon blues with a hot bout of sauna

The monsoon season comes as a great respite from the sweltering summer just gone by. But this wet weather calls for more than just a hot cup of tea. For, it is during these rainy months that the body is more receptive to cleansing, seeking relief in potent sauna therapies where the heat purges toxins, loosens muscles, and calms the nerves. But in a country defined largely by tropical and subtropical climate zones, how much heat is healthy? And what is a the right way to do it? As Lounge explored these questions with wellness experts and retreats, what emerged was that the Indian approach to sauna is not about heat for heat’s sake. It’s about balance—thermal, spiritual, and ecological. It is about aligning the body’s needs with nature’s cycles to heal...gently. This curated round up of wellness retreats across India offers you a glimpse into therapeutic treatments that balance ancient wisdom with modern thermal science.

DETOXIFY WITH FAR-INFRARED SAUNA

Where: Dharana at Shillim, Maharashtra

Set high in the Sahyadris, Dharana at Shillim’s traditional and far-infrared saunas are not instruments of extreme temperature but tools of calibrated transformation. “We aim to harmonize with the climate, not overpower it," says Gavin de Souza, CEO of Dharana. Far-infrared therapy is favoured for its ability to penetrate deeply into tissues, encouraging detoxification and muscular recovery. Paired with contrast treatments like the Chilled Plunge, these rituals are timed to cooler parts of the day—morning or evening—and thoughtfully folded into personalized detox programs such as Ayurveda Panchakarma or Dharana’s signature Art of Detox. Pursuing a philosophy of restraint, sauna sessions are capped at 20-30 minutes followed by cooling therapies like aloe vera wraps or dips in chilled water. “Healing," de Souza says, “is not about forcing a result. It’s about listening to your body, your environment, your season."

View Full Image An infrared sauna room at Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, Pune.

HERB-INFUSED HEAT TREATMENTS

Where: Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, Pune, Maharashtra

At Swastik, nestled against the Sahyadri hills on the outskirts of Pune, signature treatments include herbal saunas infused with tulsi, camphor, dashamoola and triphala, selected according to one’s dosha. Infrared sauna sessions are balanced with cooling mists of rose or vetiver, and traditional Ayurvedic hot sand therapy, or Valuka Sweda, is used for deep muscular detoxification. Each session is framed within a ritualistic arc—beginning with guided breathwork and concluding with abhyanga, a herbal oil massage. At Swastik, temperature regulation is precise: traditional saunas are maintained between 65°C and 80°C, infrared sessions range from 45°C to 60°C, and steam therapies stay between 40°C and 50°C, ensuring both efficacy and safety.

Dr Milind Salunke, director of wellness at Swastik says, “Since Maharashtra is a warm subtropical region, we exercise caution and customization. The sauna sessions are scheduled during cooler parts of the day, using pitta-pacifying herbs and done in shorter durations to avoid excess internal heat. Guests hydrate with herbal infusions such as cilantro or cumin teas prior to treatment. And intermittent cooling intervals ensure thermal balance."

View Full Image The Tata Suite in Taj Palace has a private sauna discreetly integrated into it's personal spa zone.

PURPOSEFUL WARMTH TO SOOTHE THE NERVES

Where: Taj Palace, New Delhi

In, Delhi, where summer temperatures routinely climb past 45°C and the air can feel like it’s pressing down on skin, the idea of willingly stepping into a room of dry, searing heat might seem absurd—if not masochistic. And yet, nestled within the capital’s most storied address, a quiet recalibration of this very notion is taking place. Step inside the Tata Suite – Grand Presidential. Within this nearly 7,000-square-foot enclave, a private sauna discreetly integrated into the suite’s personal spa zone, offers a counterintuitive form of solace: 15 minutes of enveloping warmth that soothes the nervous system, softens muscles, and restores equilibrium. “This is purposeful warmth," says Praydhumna Singh Rathore, general manager of Taj Palace, “designed to cleanse, calm, and trigger the body’s natural healing mechanisms." Unlike traditional saunas built for colder Nordic climates, this experience has been tailored to the Indian context and is an oasis of dry, gentle heat that encourages stillness.

View Full Image A treatment room at Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort, Kerala.

TRADITIONAL THERAPY TO MELT THE TOXINS

Where: Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort, Kerala

Located in Mararikulam, on the shores of the Arabian Sea, Carnoustie is a resort revered for detox and holistic healing. Here, you will not find the typical wood-paneled sauna cabins associated with Nordic wellness culture. There are no dry-heat boxes or pine-scented enclosures, and no attempts to recreate a sauna experience that feels aloof from its setting. Instead, the resort’s approach is firmly rooted in the classical Ayurvedic philosophy of swedana, a therapeutic steam treatment that has endured for centuries without the need for Western reinterpretation. “The swedana treatment here uses herbal-infused steam tailored to each guest’s body type and condition to open the srotas (the body’s intricate network of channels) and liquefy toxins buried within the tissues. This moist heat gently mobilizes impurities toward the gastrointestinal tract for natural elimination, doing the heavy lifting of internal purification while calming the nervous system," explains Sruthy Mohan from the team.

View Full Image An infrared sauna cabin at Ananda in the Himalayas.

DEEP HEALING WITH GENTLE HEAT

Where: Ananda in the Himalayas

Set against the crisp, high-altitude air of the Himalayan foothills, the retreat employs low-temperature infrared sauna cabins that raise the core body temperature gently, stimulating detoxification and circulation without taxing the cardiovascular system. Ananda’s traditional sauna heats up to 80–90°C, while its infrared sauna operates at a milder 45–50°C for deeper, gentler body penetration. “The emphasis is on subtle, restorative heat rather than intensity," explains Dr Sreelal Sankar, head of Ayurveda, Ananda. Sessions are prescribed through Ayurvedic pulse diagnosis and adjusted for season and prakriti (body constitution): intense for kapha sluggishness, moderate for vata sensitivity, and pared back—or replaced with cooling therapies like Takradhara—for pitta type or during sweltering summers. This integration of heat-based rituals into seasonal Ayurvedic routines or ritucharya is fundamental to Ananda’s approach," says Lal.



RADIANT HEAT TO IMPROVE CIRCULATION

Where: Salt World World Wellness Centre, Bengaluru

“Infrared saunas, which operate at gentler temperatures of 45 to 65°C, have proven especially effective in India’s warm, often humid environments, allowing users to reap the benefits of heat therapy without added thermal stress," says Deepthi Babu, founder of Salt World.

Unlike conventional saunas, which rely on high ambient temperatures, infrared technology uses radiant heat to directly warm the body, triggering detoxification and circulation without overwhelming users. “Salt World’s protocols reflect a calibrated approach to safety and efficacy. Clients are advised to hydrate with alkaline water and mint lemon drinks before and after each 30-minute session, while facilities are equipped with ventilation and cooling zones to prevent heat fatigue," Babu explains.

According to Babu, clients with sedentary or high-stress lifestyles report improved circulation, reduced muscle stiffness, and better sleep following the treatment. International studies link infrared sauna use with improved cardiovascular and metabolic markers. As per the Grand View research, the demand for infrared saunas is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2030.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.