Beat the monsoon blues with a hot bout of sauna

The monsoon season comes as a great respite from the sweltering summer just gone by. But this wet weather calls for more than just a hot cup of tea. For, it is during these rainy months that the body is more receptive to cleansing, seeking relief in potent sauna therapies where the heat purges toxins, loosens muscles, and calms the nerves. But in a country defined largely by tropical and subtropical climate zones, how much heat is healthy? And what is a the right way to do it? As Lounge explored these questions with wellness experts and retreats, what emerged was that the Indian approach to sauna is not about heat for heat’s sake. It’s about balance—thermal, spiritual, and ecological. It is about aligning the body’s needs with nature’s cycles to heal...gently. This curated round up of wellness retreats across India offers you a glimpse into therapeutic treatments that balance ancient wisdom with modern thermal science.