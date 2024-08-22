School bullying: Understanding the mindset of bullies and how it impacts kids

Bullying is a widespread covert reality in many schools. With an increase in social media influences, mental and economic pressures, and societal standards of a ‘cool’ life, the impact of bullying has gone far beyond just a physically taxing experience. Instead, bullying shows signs of mental and emotional abuse for the victims as well as the perpetrator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Lean on me: How to be an emotionally supportive, sensitive friend Why do bullies bully? While it is important to hold the bullies responsible for their actions, it is also vital to look at the mental health conditions that impact their decision to bully. Most bullies suffer from some kind of conduct disorder which is characterized by deliberately acting sadistically to people around them. They have a marked lack of empathy to perceive how their actions may harm other people. A severe lack of empathy, and a need to show dominance judge their cognitive capabilities to limit their actions towards those whom they perceive to be less powerful than them.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Most bullies have seeds of false narcissistic traits as well. They believe that they are better than others and have a high need to prove themselves in their social circle. However, oftentimes, bullies have very high insecurities and a fear of being viewed as weak, or not in charge. Most school-based bullying incidents stem from a need to show that they are ‘cool’ in their peer group instead of the intent to harm the victim directly. Many bullies also come from unstable families wherein they are not appreciated or loved, thus they seek power outside their homes. Being exposed to constant power struggles among family members, neglect or abuse may lead to bullying as a coping mechanism for their pain. Adults who have been bullies in school are likely to have long-lasting mental health impact as well. They are not capable of keeping a job, having friends, or having long-lasting romantic relationships in their lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How being bullied impacts kids Students who are bullied in schools have a statistically higher chance of developing anxiety and depression. They may start feeling low about their sense of self, feel helpless in their isolating situation, and be constantly on edge about being humiliated in front of people. Students who are bullied in school have higher social anxiety as adults. When children are picked on by their peers in an environment that is considered safe for them, it makes them feel small and unimportant, thus developing low confidence and self-esteem. This low sense of esteem and confidence coupled with distrust in people can have a lasting impact on the quality of the relationships that the child has as an adult.

Bullying can also cause Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in students as they are constantly haunted by nightmares and flashbacks of embarrassing moments of the incident. PTSD coupled with depression can lead to suicidal behaviour because the victims develop a crippling need to stop the pain and isolation caused by bullying. According to research, students who have been bullied are twice as likely to commit suicide as compared to students who are not bullied.

Schools and parents need to have strict repercussions on bullies and protect victims from the negative long-lasting impact of bullying. Early intervention, a quick action plan, and a thorough no-tolerance policy for bullies will not only affect change but also protect and re-instill a systemic supportive environment for students who have been victims of bullying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}