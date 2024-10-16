Your digital hygiene guide to curb screen addiction in kids

Screen addiction among young kids is becoming a pressing issue. In the US, a growing number of schools are restricting, if not completely banning, the use of mobile phones. This article takes a close look at what causes screen addiction among kids and how parents of school-going kids can do their bit to stop the habit from getting out of control. First, let me start with an example:
‘Rya was an enthusiastic student who enjoyed completing his homework promptly. But lately his grades have started slipping. Time and effort invested in his studies are now being spent on digital devices. There is decreased interest in attending school, disinterest in playing outdoors, and on his days off, he spends most of his time playing video games, sometimes well into the night. As a result, he struggles to wake up on time for school, leading to fatigue and irritability during the day. He becomes defensive and agitated when confronted about his screen time. Communication breakdowns have led to increased tension in the household, with Rya feeling misunderstood and his parents frustrated.’
Addictive substances trigger an outsized response in the brain. Drugs of abuse—such as opioids, cocaine, or nicotine—cause dopamine to flood the reward pathway, multiple times more than a natural reward (exercise, reading, chocolates). The brain remembers this surge and associates it with the addictive substance and establishes a reward pathway, creating a vicious cycle, and encouraging the user to consume the substance repeatedly.
Screen addictions have the same mechanism as substances, creating a similar spike in dopamine. With a chronic increase in screen usage, the brain’s circuits adapt and become less sensitive to dopamine. Consequently, what you see is an increased need to consume more to experience the same pleasure.
A common misconception is that addiction is a choice or moral problem. Nothing could be further from the truth. After a certain point, addiction becomes a biological problem with implications on physical and emotional wellbeing. There is an explicit need for parents to intervene, to model the right behaviors and teach their children screen management as a life skill.
Parents of young kids often struggle in setting boundaries. This is rooted in multiple factors including the time taken to monitor usage, conflicts at home with the child, or social norms where other children have access to devices. Parents often feel they lack the skills and expertise to monitor usage with boundaries often being circumvented.
In other cases, there is a lack of consensus between parents (if both are available) on how to monitor usage with the stricter parent becoming the “villain” of the story. In social media, or school parent WhatsApp groups, students whose parents speak up often experience the backlash from their peers in school.
While there may be inherent difficulties in setting boundaries, here are some steps you can take to implement them effectively:
Screen addiction is a real problem exacerbated by the pandemic affecting adults and children alike. Parents need to stay alert, active and engaged in their child’s screen consumption patterns. Exploring digital platforms and having an informed view of your child’s world can give you better language to talk to them about your apprehensions. Setting boundaries may seem difficult in the short term but over the long term will pay huge dividends.
Dr. Pramit Rastogi is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and the medical director at STEPS Center for Mental Health in Gurugram.
