How secondhand smoke is injurious to your child's health

Second-hand smoke is a serious health hazard that can have devastating effects on children's lungs and overall health. It contains over 7,000 chemicals, many of which are known to cause cancer, heart disease, and other serious respiratory illnesses. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, second-hand smoke contributes to around 7,300 lung cancers in the US every year. In India, second-hand smoke is sadly not recognized as a health risk, and its implication is also not well-defined. There are no signs of it abating thanks to lack of awareness, consequently leading to harmful effects on children's health. Not just that, about 20%-30% increased risk of lung malignancies or lung cancer is associated with non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. Similar statistics may be applicable to our Indian population.

Also read: What to look for while choosing an air purifier

One of the most important aspects of second-hand smoke is that it is not filtered. This implies that it delivers an unfiltered output of toxic material that causes more harm than first-hand smoke. Second-hand smoke usually lingers in closed spaces, such as within the vicinity of the home or, worse, bedrooms putting occupants – especially kids – at significant risk.

Health risks children are at from second-hand smoke

When children are exposed to second-hand smoke, they are at increased risk for a variety of health problems. Kids may develop an increased incidence of allergies, asthma, reactive airway diseases, allergic rhinitis, skin-related atopic issues, respiratory infections, and repeated coughs and colds. If a kid already has pre-existing allergies or asthma, the effects of second-hand smoke will be worse and it may lead to very brittle control of asthma, allergy, and atopic diseases.

Cancers of the upper airway that includes the voice box, larynx, ear nose throat, and lungs are attributed to second-hand smoke as much as to first-hand smoke. For children, the risks are particularly concerning. Since they are young and unable to discriminate good versus bad, they may not even have the insight or knowhow to avoid environments where second-hand smoke is present. Infants, in particular, are at much more risk from second-hand smoke. This is because, second-hand smoke could lead to the preventable yet risky condition called SIDS or sudden infant death syndrome.

Some older kids who are exposed to second-hand smoke develop what we call upper airway resistance syndrome, which can exacerbate issues like the usual flare-up of adenoids and tonsils, leading to airflow obstruction. Many of these children are at an increased risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as adults. COPD is a serious lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe. All of the ailments described above are well- documented in Western scientific literature.

What is the way forward?

To protect children, it is important to take steps to reduce their exposure to second-hand smoke. This can be achieved by caretakers and adults consciously choosing to smoke outside the home and car. Installing air purifiers in the rooms where children spend more time including their playroom, living room and bedrooms is good.

Looking at the bigger picture, there is a need for research to be done to get epidemiological data on the effects of second-hand smoke among children in our country. Such data, I believe, can become instrumental in enabling further measures to stop first-hand smoke.

Beyond legislative measures, raising awareness through mass media and social media is going to be the key to developing insight in people to the extent that they would desist from smoking in closed rooms or the vicinity of their homes. There is also a need for concerted efforts towards this end by regulatory authorities, local health authorities, residential associations, and working groups with NGOs – all of which together can make a significant difference in addressing this invisible yet pressing issue.

Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore is chairman, HOD & consultant - Pulmonology, lung transplant physician & sleep medicine specialist at Manipal Hospital - Old Airport Road, Bengaluru.