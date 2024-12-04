How secondhand smoke is injurious to your child's health

Second-hand smoke is a serious health hazard that can have devastating effects on children's lungs and overall health. It contains over 7,000 chemicals, many of which are known to cause cancer, heart disease, and other serious respiratory illnesses. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, second-hand smoke contributes to around 7,300 lung cancers in the US every year. In India, second-hand smoke is sadly not recognized as a health risk, and its implication is also not well-defined. There are no signs of it abating thanks to lack of awareness, consequently leading to harmful effects on children's health. Not just that, about 20%-30% increased risk of lung malignancies or lung cancer is associated with non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. Similar statistics may be applicable to our Indian population.