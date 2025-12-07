“Consent isn’t a one-time yes, it is an ongoing process”, says Seema Anand

Envisioned to be ‘part sex-ed manual and part wise friend,’ to quote the press note, the book is dedicated to her children. “The reason that I dedicated it to my children is because they're my biggest support," she reveals but adds that the dedication also shows people that “it is OK for parents to advise their children. I want kids to feel that their parents are the soft cushion, the safe space that they can go to." But the book is not just for kids and parents. “I truly want that everybody should be able to pick up the book and discuss the questions with their friends group without feeling judged."