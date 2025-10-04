Self-compassion: The quiet superpower you didn’t know you need

For our mental wellness, we often focus on therapy, mindfulness, exercise, and dietary plans. While all of this is quite significant, there’s one tool that is simple and yet, often overlooked – self compassion. In my experience as a therapist, this is one skill that can dramatically alter the way we live, relate and heal.

What is self-compassion? It mean “holding the self the same way one would do with a dear friend who is struggling" – with gentle care, understanding and no harsh judgement. This is ideal and quite simple, yet, for most people, offering compassion to oneself is the hardest. We are quick to forgive others but do not show as much mercy to ourselves. This perpetual self-criticism is self-destructive. While we praise ourselves for achieving a goal, we fail to recognize that we are slowly building a wall around our ability to be resilient, and we are increasing the level of stress we are under.

Psychologist Kristin Neff was the first to conduct self-compassion research, and states that it has three main components.

1. Self-kindness: Choosing warmth instead of judgment when facing your own shortcomings.

2. Common humanity: Recognising that suffering and imperfection are part of being human, not personal flaws.

3. Mindfulness: Noticing your thoughts and emotions without being swept away by them.

All together, they change how we look at things. Rather than believing, “I’ve suffered a defeat, I’m worthless", with self-compassion, we now look at a problem under a new light: “This is difficult, but bumps are a part of life. What is it that I require at this moment?"

WHAT SELF-COMPASSION IS (AND ISN'T)

A common misconception is that self-compassion is indulgent, that it makes you weak or lazy. That is the opposite of the truth. Self-compassion can coexist with having high standards. It does not mean avoiding responsibility, or self-pitying. It is guiding yourself with care, not criticism. When you approach failure with curiosity rather than shame, you make your growth more sustainable.

Why is it important? Research indicates that self-compassion brings down levels of anxiety and depression and builds resilience, even improving physical health by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. Self-compassionate people are less likely to spiral into unhealthy ruminating patterns and are better able to manage stress.

DAILY PRACTICES TO BUILD SELF-COMPASSION

Your compassion challenge can begin with a 15-minute ritual every morning that includes a little movement and breath, or some words of gentleness that soften your mind. You can remind yourself that it is human and ok to be imperfect. Here a few practices you can do daily:

Self-hugging, where you wrap both of your arms around yourself, is a small but powerful cue of love.

2. Replace negative self-statements with self-compassionate phrases, such as: “I’m doing my best" or “This is difficult, but I’ll get through it."

However, beyond simply executing the actions, why not evaluate how you performed them, and express the gratitude you owe yourself for it? Such gratitude serves the dual purpose of self-care, and will assist you in fulfilling the objectives you still want to achieve on the next day.

Over time, these daily habits can enable you to approach challenges with an optimistic, agile mindset and help you understand that setbacks do not define your worth. The underrated power of self-compassion lies in its role as a preventative measure. Where most people think of therapy as a last resort that comes in after a breakdown or a crisis, self-compassion is what sustains mental health even before the cracks begin to appear. If practiced and integrated into daily life, it can be a veritable fountain of encouragement and motivation that you can draw on.

To sustain positive mental health, a greater degree of consistency is necessary. That consistency may take the form of regular emotional check-ins, self-compassion in difficult scenarios, or soliciting assistance. These, over time, become reflex coping mechanisms – resources that you can draw on when life feels overwhelming.

To put things in a nutshell, use self-compassion as a hidden superpower: it's simple, free and profoundly effective.

Namrata Jain is a psychotherapist and relationship expert based in Mumbai.