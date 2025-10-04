Self-compassion: The quiet superpower you didn’t know you need
Most of us tend to be too critical and harsh on ourselves for even the tiniest fumbles. In such a scenario, being kind to yourself not only brings down anxiety levels, it also enables you to approach a challenge with an optimistic, agile mindset
For our mental wellness, we often focus on therapy, mindfulness, exercise, and dietary plans. While all of this is quite significant, there’s one tool that is simple and yet, often overlooked – self compassion. In my experience as a therapist, this is one skill that can dramatically alter the way we live, relate and heal.