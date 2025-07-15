Why it’s time to give performative self-care a break
There’s more to self-care than just luxury spas and scented candles. It’s about showing up for yourself even when the world is not watching
On a typical Sunday, 21-year-old Shazmeen Malik scrolls through Instagram and sees an endless stream of “self-care" posts: clay masks, coffee runs, tropical getaways, bath bombs, and the ever-present mantra: “treat yourself". For months, she followed the cues. Journaling every night, spending on wellness products, creating Pinterest-worthy routines. But instead of feeling restored, she felt hollow. “I was doing everything the internet told me would make me feel better," says the Mumbai-based media student. “But underneath it all, I still felt anxious and disconnected. It was like I was performing care, not living it."