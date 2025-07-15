Why it’s time to give performative self-care a break

Today’s wellness culture is full of people “doing the right things" such as journaling, meditating, setting boundaries yet still feeling stuck. Why? “Because they’re doing it alone," says Khurana. “Self-care has been framed as heroic solo work. But healing often happens in community, in vulnerability, in shared care." Nanda has seen the same pattern in clients. “They do retreats, take time off, buy the right products, but nothing changes. What finally shifts things is realizing that self-care is not a performance. It’s slow, consistent, unglamorous work like going to bed on time, cooking your own food, or calling a friend instead of scrolling." In other words, self-care isn’t something you buy. It’s something you build.