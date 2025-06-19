Gentle self-care tips to help new moms tackle hair and skin woes

“I expected the sleepless nights and the diaper changes, but no one warned me about the handful of hair I'd find on my pillow or how my skin would suddenly break out like I was a teenager again," shares Priya Menon, a 32-year-old new mother from Indore. In the weeks following her delivery, she noticed her once-thick hair thinning at an alarming rate and stubborn pigmentation appearing on her underarms. “It felt like I was losing parts of myself while trying to care for someone else," she adds.

Priya's experience echoes that of countless women navigating the unspoken challenges of new motherhood. But how much of it is just the body's natural adjustment, and how much signals the need for treatment? Lounge spoke to experts to help new mothers make sense of the whirlwind of changes that follow childbirth and the most effective ways to care for postpartum skin and hair.

DECODING THE CHANGES

The hormonal rollercoaster that begins during pregnancy doesn't stop at childbirth — in fact, it often intensifies in the weeks and months that follow. As estrogen and progesterone levels drop sharply after delivery, new mothers can experience a range of skin and hair issues that may feel sudden, unfamiliar, and frustrating. “It is important for new mothers to know that most of the skin and hair changes postpartum are temporary, do not require any treatment, and generally get resolved on their own," says Dr Sonal Kumta, senior consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund. Let's now look closely at the issues to understand the reasons why.

Hair loss (Postpartum shedding): One of the most talked-about changes is postpartum hair loss, technically known as telogen effluvium. During pregnancy, high estrogen levels prolong the growth phase of hair, leading to fuller, thicker locks. However, after delivery, as hormone levels return to baseline, the hair begins to shed, often all at once. “It starts two months after childbirth and peaks 3-4 months after childbirth. Hair becomes thinner and drier during this period," explains Kumta. While alarming, this type of shedding is usually temporary and resolves by the time the baby is 9–12 months old.

Dryness and Dehydration: With the demands of breastfeeding, fluctuating hormones, and often reduced water intake, skin can become unusually dry and tight. This is especially common around the cheeks, mouth, and under-eye areas.

Also read: Understanding the silent struggle of expectant fathers

Hyperpigmentation: Melasma, or hyperpigmentation, which often begins during pregnancy due to heightened melanin production, can linger or worsen postpartum. Sun exposure can aggravate it further. “After pregnancy, melanin production increases due to the melanin-stimulating hormone, leading to pigmentation. This is visible mostly along the neck, face, thighs, buttocks, under the arms, and goes away on its own around three months post-delivery once the hormone levels go down", adds Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, consultant - dermatology & cosmetology, Fortis Hospital Mulund.

Postpartum acne: While some women enjoy clear skin during pregnancy, others find themselves battling acne postpartum, thanks again to hormonal shifts and increased cortisol (stress hormone) levels.

Stretch marks: One of the most visible reminders of pregnancy, stretch marks are a result of the skin expanding rapidly to accommodate a growing baby. They often appear during the third trimester but may become more prominent postpartum as the skin begins to shrink back.

SIGNS TO PAY CLOSER ATTENTION TO

When it comes to hair and skin, many changes are transient side effects of fluctuating hormones and the body's immense effort in childbearing and recovery. However, some issues might linger or even worsen, signaling a need for a more proactive approach. Seek professional help when you see the following signs:

Persistent hair loss or shedding beyond one year postpartum Any new rash that doesn't resolve quickly or increased skin sensitivity that makes your usual products unbearable. Pigmentation on the face, especially if it darkens, spreads, or doesn't respond to sunscreen and topical treatments over several months.

PRACTICE SELF-CARE DURING THIS TRANSFORMATIVE PHASE

The postpartum period is a profoundly transformative time, physically, emotionally, and mentally. As your body heals and adjusts after pregnancy and childbirth, gentle, consistent self-care can go a long way in supporting your overall well-being and gradually restoring your skin's glow and your hair's strength.

Nutritional care: A well-balanced diet plays a pivotal role in postpartum recovery, influencing everything from energy levels to skin repair and hair regrowth. Kumta emphasises the importance of mindful eating during this phase, noting “You are what you eat. 80% of a healthy body is made in a kitchen." She recommends focusing on balanced meals and staying well-hydrated while also allowing “a little space to satisfy your cravings pre- and postpartum." According to her, it's essential to consider both macro and micronutrients when planning postpartum meals, ensuring a wide variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, cereals, lentils, meat, and plenty of fibre.

Singh agrees, underscoring that “during the lactation phase, nutrition is essential." She encourages new mothers to embrace traditional postnatal remedies passed down by grandmothers, as these are often culturally rooted and beneficial. However, she advises moderation, especially with ghee and fats. Singh also stresses the importance of continuing postnatal supplements. “You should continue taking calcium, iron, and folic acid for at least one year or as long as you are breastfeeding."

Home remedies: Simple, natural remedies can offer both comfort and results. Singh suggests using a face pack of multani mitti (Fuller's Earth) and chandan (Sandalwood) for acne-prone skin during this time. For hair, she recommends regular hair oiling along with a home hair spa. A homemade hair mask made with fenugreek paste, curd, or egg once a week can strengthen hair from root to tip.

Prioritise sleep: Sleep deprivation is a universal challenge for new mothers, but even short stretches of restful sleep can significantly improve skin tone, mood, and hormonal balance. “New mothers should learn to sleep when the baby sleeps," says Singh. Quality sleep supports the body's natural healing process and regulates stress hormones like cortisol, which can otherwise worsen hair loss and skin flare-ups.

Exercise: Once you receive your doctor's go-ahead, gentle movement can help you feel more like yourself again. “Postnatal yoga, walking, or light stretching can improve blood circulation and release endorphins, which is beneficial for both skin glow and hair growth," adds Kumta.

Protect your mental health: The sudden hormonal crash that a woman experiences during postpartum makes her prone to postpartum blues and depression, and the body produces higher levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, which can disrupt hormonal balance, suppress immune function, and trigger inflammation. All of these affect both skin and hair negatively. “A new mom's mental health should be prioritised because a happy mother makes a healthy baby," says Kumta. Join a postpartum support group. Speak to a therapist if you're feeling persistently low, anxious, or disconnected.

Shweta Dravid writes about travel, health, wellness, mindfulness and life truths.