Gentle self-care tips to help new moms tackle hair and skin woes
Most new mothers are unprepared for hair loss and skin issues that suddenly plague them post-pregnancy. Lounge spoke to experts to gain insights on the science behind the postpartum woes and self-care tips to manage them
“I expected the sleepless nights and the diaper changes, but no one warned me about the handful of hair I'd find on my pillow or how my skin would suddenly break out like I was a teenager again," shares Priya Menon, a 32-year-old new mother from Indore. In the weeks following her delivery, she noticed her once-thick hair thinning at an alarming rate and stubborn pigmentation appearing on her underarms. “It felt like I was losing parts of myself while trying to care for someone else," she adds.