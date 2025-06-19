Gentle self-care tips to help new moms tackle hair and skin woes

DECODING THE CHANGES

The hormonal rollercoaster that begins during pregnancy doesn't stop at childbirth — in fact, it often intensifies in the weeks and months that follow. As estrogen and progesterone levels drop sharply after delivery, new mothers can experience a range of skin and hair issues that may feel sudden, unfamiliar, and frustrating. “It is important for new mothers to know that most of the skin and hair changes postpartum are temporary, do not require any treatment, and generally get resolved on their own," says Dr Sonal Kumta, senior consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund. Let's now look closely at the issues to understand the reasons why.