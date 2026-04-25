How seniors are flipping the retirement script

Recently, at a luxury wellness retreat in the Sahyadris, I met a senior couple on a three-week programme. The husband, now based in Toronto but originally from around Pune, had returned after 35 years and was throwing himself into the schedule with enthusiasm: trekking up a mountain, attending yoga and Vedanta sessions, staying curious about every part of the stay. His wife was no less game, moving briskly across the hilly property, joining meditation and yoga, and speaking of the whole thing not as a reward but as a long-overdue reclamation. After decades of work and responsibility, they had finally managed to give time to themselves. This, they told me, was their second innings.

That line has stayed with me because it captures something I have been sensing across wellness spaces for a while now. Indian retirement, at least among urban, financially secure people, is beginning to look less like withdrawal and more like redesign. There is a growing willingness to spend time, money and physical energy on oneself without the old accompanying guilt.

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REWRITING RETIREMENT For a long time, Indian retirement came with a fairly fixed emotional script. One slowed down, became more available to family, perhaps turned more devotional, perhaps travelled on a pilgrimage. But that script is now changing.

Neeraj Sagar, founder and CEO of Wisdom-Circle, a Bengaluru-based platform focused on opportunities for older professionals, sees this shift clearly. “Retirement is no longer seen as an endpoint but as a transition,” he says. The previous generation saw later life as “a phase of stability and withdrawal”, while today’s urban older adult increasingly sees it as “a phase of continued relevance and contribution”.

“Younger generations are more financially secure and globally exposed, and they are encouraging their parents to prioritise their own interests and experiences, rather than focusing only on saving or legacy.” Ashwini Kapila, co-founder of Mumbai-based WalkAbout, a community-led platform that curates travel and experiences for active agers, says, “This is, in many ways, India’s first true ‘boomer’ generation, not in the American cultural sense, but in the economic one. These are people who built careers in a liberalising India, accumulated wealth, grew comfortable with consumption, and are now entering later life with a very different relationship to money and possibility than their parents had. This generation has spent thirty or forty years fulfilling every obligation placed on them. They have earned the right to define this chapter on their own terms.” That idea of earned self-definition is not just about travel, it’s about permission.

WELLNESS AS INVESTMENT, NOT INDULGENCE At Kerala’s Kairali Ayurvedic Healing Village, older guests have long been part of the clientele. Gita Ramesh, joint managing director, says roughly 20% of the property’s guests are now above 60, and that they tend to stay longer, often for 12 to 14 nights. The motivations may begin with health, but they rarely end there.

“Even among the roughly 20% of our guests who are retired, most lead active, engaged lives,” she says. “They are not withdrawing from life, they are investing in staying capable and involved.” Subha Bhattacharyay, 53, ex-Microsoft and now between careers, checked into Kairali for 21 days, partly for a reset and partly to test what a different kind of life might feel like. “I don’t want to be in a situation where I will have more money and time but not the physical ability,” he says. His wife and children nudged him to go, and he sees the expense as “an investment on myself for the longer run”. His days there have a structure to them: walk, yoga, breakfast, treatment, reading or coding, lunch, a nap, another treatment, evening meditation, dinner, sleep. “It gives me the right balance of my personal time, organised activity, and treatment.”

For Roweena Kavadia, 68, from Mumbai, who worked in senior roles at National Insurance Academy and LIC Housing Finance before stepping away, this phase feels like “my best 2nd innings”. Through WalkAbout, she has travelled to Dubai, Kerala, Mussoorie and Goa.

“When you are without family, you are free to indulge and be yourself,” she says. “Everyone is accepted as they are.” One Goa trip, with its games, dance sessions, long meals and easy sociality, became, in her words, “more of a reset and rethinking of myself as a person”. “This is the first time I ever felt I deserved this type of break with no conditions of any kind or anything to prove to anyone.” That line, “I deserved this”, highlights the emotional shift underway. 73-year-old Asha Narula from New Delhi never married, helped care for her parents, and stopped working at 54 because of severe knee pain. In 2008, her nephew pushed her to try Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal. She went for 28 days and never looked back. She has returned again and again, nearly annually, for extended stays. “It’s a great holiday for me, even when I go for self-care treatments.”

Narula’s long stays are not simply medical interventions or one-off rejuvenation breaks. They have become part of the structure of her life, a recurring act of wellness. Her days there are occupied with treatments, rest, reading, yoga, and conversations with other regulars. “I feel I must make use of time and reasonably good health while I can,” she says. “Who knows when this can change?” She often travels solo, valuing the independence it gives her.

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REWIRING, NOT RETIRING Soma Mohanty Garg, 57, co-founder of Singapore-based 25YearsMore, a platform that helps people navigate the shift from a career-focused life to a more self-directed one, offers another version. A former HR leader who lost her corporate role during covid, she describes the aftermath as a collapse of identity followed by a gradual rebuilding through sadhana, trekking, birding, music and travel. “It is a complete reset,” she says, “switching from a life of plans, programs, strategy and achievement to learning, creating, living, challenging my mind and body, and growing in ways I couldn’t have imagined.”

Of course, this remains, in many instances, an urban and relatively privileged phenomenon. One needs money, health, access, and often a certain looseness of family obligation to choose long wellness or learning-led travel. Kapila, however, believes that the attitude is now extending beyond the affluent. There is an underlying shift in aspiration: this generation of seniors’ have children who are educated and settled, and so now, with duties duly served, they now want to experience life for themselves.

Perhaps that’s the best way to understand the silver sabbatical. It is not simply about older Indians travelling more, it is about what hap pens when a generation that spent decades being useful decides to become curious again.

Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai. Her work spans food, travel and wellness; she also runs The Plate Project (@theplate_project) on Instagram.

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