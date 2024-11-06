7 essential tips to help new mothers recoup postpartum health

The postpartum period is a new timeline for mothers filled with joys as well as the challenges of recovery. Usually, mothers are concerned with the care of the newborn, however it's crucial that they take care of themselves as well. Here are 7 essential tips for new mothers to follow in the postpartum period to recoup their health.

1. Prioritise rest Childbirth is a physically tiring process and the body requires time to heal and recover. Good sleep is key but it can be elusive when taking care of a newborn. The key is to sleep when the baby sleeps. It may mean taking short power naps through the day. It is important to accept help from family and friends and don’t hesitate to ask your partner to help with nighttime feeds or diaper changes. Proper rest will help rejuvenate your body, mind and reduce stress physically and mentally.

Also read: Planning pregnancy after 35? Here’s what you should know 2. Stay hydrated and nourished Proper calorie and water intake are essential for postpartum recovery. If you are breastfeeding, your calorie requirement and water intake are increased. Every mother should look at a proper balanced diet with adequate calories as well as macros and micronutrients. Proper nutritional intake and water intake are essential for adequate milk production and overall recovery.

3. Gentle exercise Gentle exercises during your recovery period can help a lot. Firstly, get clearance from your gynaecologist to begin light activities such as walking. Exercise improves circulation, releases endorphins and also helps you regain your strength and stamina. It also helps prevent postpartum depression. Avoid strenuous exercises till you are fully healed and get clearance from your gynaecologist before starting any fitness routine.

4. Manage emotional health Besides your physical health, your mental health is equally important. Some women may experience baby blues after giving birth due to hormonal changes, fatigue and the new responsibilities of motherhood. If this feeling persists, it may be postpartum depression which requires medical attention. Be open about your feelings, talk to your partner, and seek support from friends, family, or a counsellor. It's important to take some time for yourself even if it's just a few minutes of relaxation or a hobby you enjoy.

5. Breast care Breastfeeding is recommended by all gynaecologists for at least 6 months post-delivery. Some mothers may experience soreness, engorgement and nipple pain. Keep the nipples moisturised and ensure the baby is latching properly. Wear a proper fitting supportive bra to provide relief and prevent back aches. Consider breast feeding pillows which will help you with the positioning of the baby. If you aren’t breast feeding or in the weaning stages, applying cold compression and wearing proper supporting bras can help ease breast discomfort.

6. Perineal and C-section care For patients with vaginal birth, it's important to keep the perineal area clean, especially if you have had an episiotomy i.e., an incision between your vaginal opening and the anus. Warm sitz baths – where you sit in a warm, shallow bath – can be helpful to keep the area clean and also reduce the pain. If your gynaecologist has recommended medication for application, don’t forget to apply it regularly. This well help prevent infections. If you have had a caesarean birth, follow all the instructions of your gynaecologist. Usually, we as gynaecologists will ask you to keep the area dry, avoid lifting heavy weights, and look for any discharge or swelling at the incision site.

7. Pelvic floor strengthening Post a vaginal birth, the pelvic floor muscles may be weakened. Kegels exercises can help in strengthening these muscles. However, they must be started only after you have received clearance from your gynaecologist. Kegel exercises can help improve strength of the pelvic floor muscles, bladder control and also enhance sexual health over time.

Dr. Rohan Palshetkar is head of Unit Bloom IVF and professor at department of OBGYN, DY Patil School of Medicine, Mumbai.