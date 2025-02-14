Valentine’s Day: Can sex toys enhance intimacy in your relationship?
SummarySex toys and accessories are becoming are becoming a part of partnered play in India. But do these products truly enable better sexual intimacy among couples? Lounge asks experts
In August 2024, on the occasion of its second anniversary, Love Depot, an Indian online sexual wellbeing marketplace released an infographic that succinctly revealed India’s behaviour when it came to shopping for sex toys. It termed female pleasure products as ‘Most Valuable Players’ as the category generated 55% of total revenue. 50% of products across all categories – including energizers and enhancers, pleasure rings, and lubes – were used for partnered play. And while smooth talking Mumbai shoppers prefer lubes, Bengalureans like to play tech-savvy opting for ‘app-controlled devices’. A quick glance at the infographic tells you one thing: India is not shy or clueless about sex toys anymore.