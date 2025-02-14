Valentine’s Day: Can sex toys enhance intimacy in your relationship?

“Sex toys have unfortunately come to be associated with this misconception, when the truth is they just add more fun and pleasure into the relationship. If you’re eating from a restaurant doesn’t mean food at home is bad, you’re just looking for change," explains Dr Tanaya Narendra, better recognised as @dr_cuterus. “Toys let you approach pleasure in a more fun way," says Narendra, who recommends the Pleasure Pod massager for women. Gupta has the last word on the topic when she says, “Opting for toys to alleviate your partner’s and your pleasure means you are being actively conscious about your intimate life. You are choosing to invest in it in terms of time and energy. You are trying to cultivate a space where you and your partner feel comfortable exploring yourself, your desires and your bodies."