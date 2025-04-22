Shane Watson's techniques to bouncing back: Music, meditation, and mindset
SummaryThe former Australian player and current IPL commentator shares his fitness regime, his techniques to stop overthinking, and advice on how to gain a positive mindset
Do sports people ever retire? You are wont to ask this question especially when you observe the trajectory of Australian cricketer Shane “Watto" Watson’s career has taken ever since he announced his retirement from all forms of the game in late 2020. After a trailblazing career that saw him earn a place as one of the world’s best all-rounders, Watson’s post-retirement jaunt has seen him take on new roles with just as much élan. In 2024, he put all his learnings and experiences from winning —and losing—on field to pen The Winner’s Mindset, a motivational book that imparts readers with guidance on how to be ‘performance-ready in any arena of life’, to quote a blurb from the book. The book has evolved into a course as well that the 44-year-old teaches.