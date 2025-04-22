Shane Watson's techniques to bouncing back: Music, meditation, and mindset

Not everyone’s a champion training to win a trophy or a CEO running a company. Most people are facing small battles daily. What should one do, initially, to develop a positive, resilient mindset?

The most simple way, honestly, is understanding what the right thoughts are for you when you are at your very best, and also defining what the wrong thoughts are for you when you are not performing at your best. By understanding this information, and applying it gradually while troubleshooting issues, you will learn to have the right thoughts at the right time. There’s no question that positive thoughts are better than negative, but I must add here that sometimes over-positive thoughts too can get in your way. This is because you become overconfident and end up doing things you probably don’t need to do. So, it really just comes down to understanding that we are in control of our thoughts, and that when the wrong thoughts come in, we need to keep redirecting them.