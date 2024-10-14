How farming and a friendly racer helped this ultrarunner come first
SummaryUltrarunner Shashwat Rao came first at the 10th Solang Sky Ultra race, backed by intensive training that included some terrace farming, and a thoughtful gesture by a fellow racer
In the 100km category of the 10th Solang Sky Ultra (SSU) trail race held on 5-6 October, ultrarunning ace Shashwat Rao started as favourite. At the starting line on day one, the 38-year-old had already stamped his authority on the ultra trail race in Himachal Pradesh, having won four of five previous editions of the race. By the time he made the finish in a time of 20 hours 14 minutes 23 seconds, Rao added yet another win to his name. But given how things had panned out on the course, this victory was special for different reasons.