Why you need to define your own idea of success
Success, as this excerpt from the book, ‘Shoo Your Noises’ argues, is not about living up to unrealistic standards. Instead, it is about discovering what makes you happy and fulfilled
Success is a state of mind that differs from person to person. What constitutes success for you may mean ‘nothing’ to someone else. No one can define success for you. In fact, you undermine yourself when you start measuring someone else’s success against your own life path. For example, you might think, ‘Oh look, what a lavish life he lives; he is a perfect example of success.’