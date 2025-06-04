Why you need to define your own idea of success

Success is a state of mind that differs from person to person. What constitutes success for you may mean ‘nothing’ to someone else. No one can define success for you. In fact, you undermine yourself when you start measuring someone else’s success against your own life path. For example, you might think, ‘Oh look, what a lavish life he lives; he is a perfect example of success.’

No! This perspective is wrong. By doing this, you are setting boundaries for yourself. You are programming your brain to accept a particular ‘limit’. You are telling yourself – this is it; this is where I want to reach. However, you are forgetting that you and that person are different.

What we read on social media, in magazines or see in interviews often does not reflect the complete reality. Let me give you an example. Suppose your favourite actor is Tom Cruise or Shah Rukh Khan; you might dream of living a life like theirs. There is nothing wrong with getting inspired, but when you start to rely on the morsels of information you get from the media and believe it to be the entire truth, you may begin to shape your day and pursue your goals based on that distorted perception.

View Full Image 'Shoo the Noises: Reclaim Your Focus and Manifest Your Dream Life' by Anamika Mishra, 152 pages, ₹ 399

This is similar to believing the ‘woke up like this’ and ‘#nofilter’ photos you see on Instagram. I once came across a quote while scrolling through social media: ‘Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day; what you do with it matters.’ Indeed, we all have 24 hours in a day, but they are not the same. For someone who is wealthy or a billionaire, their 24 hours may be filled with meetings, networking events and high-stakes decision making. They often have a team of assistants and advisors to help them manage their time and prioritise tasks.

Their day might include travelling on private jets, attending exclusive events and engaging in leisure activities like golfing or yachting. They have access to luxurious amenities and services that save them time, such as private chefs, personal trainers and concierge services. Their financial resources allow them to delegate tasks and outsource responsibilities, enabling them to focus on activities that align with their goals and interests.

In contrast, someone who is poor or middle class may find their 24 hours consumed by long work hours, multiple jobs and commuting to and from work. They often have limited flexibility in their schedules due to rigid work hours and obligations to fulfil basic needs, such as childcare, household chores and paying bills.

Their day might be marked by financial stress, uncertainty about the future and the constant struggle to make ends meet. They may not have access to resources that can save them time or alleviate burdens, such as affordable childcare, transportation options or quality healthcare. Their limited financial resources may constrain their ability to pursue leisure activities or invest in personal development opportunities.

It is time to stop believing that everyone has the same 24 hours in a day. While we all have 24 hours, our circumstances are not the same. A major part of one’s success is defined by these differences. For instance, a wealthy child may inherit their family’s business and property, allowing them to continue living a luxurious life, while a less fortunate child may need to work tirelessly to put food on the table.

Moreover, success may have a different meaning for you than what your parents or relatives think. Therefore it becomes important for you to define what ‘success’ means to you. Success is a personal concept. While you can include your parents, spouse, friends, colleagues or relatives in your journey, it is crucial that their perspective on success does not overshadow your own understanding of it.

For instance, one of my cousins strongly believes that buying a fancy SUV with his earnings means he is successful. But for me, a trip to Dubai with my earnings represents success. While it is not my ultimate goal, it is one of the items on my bucket list. I do not think I would find happiness in spending a large sum of money on a car or a house. It is the mindset that matters. Society often dictates that success is defined by owning a car or a house, wearing an uber-luxury brand or having a lavish wedding. However, success is more like aiming for a bullseye on a dartboard, but everyone’s dartboard is a little different.

Success is fundamentally about setting meaningful goals and then working your tail off to achieve them. It feels like the joy you get when you accomplish something you have been aiming for, irrespective of whether it is a big or small milestone. Here is the cool part: success is not just about reaching the finish line; it is also about enjoying the journey along the way. It is about the lessons you learn, the challenges you overcome and the friendships you build.

As I said, success looks different for everyone. It is not about comparing yourself to others or trying to live up to unrealistic standards. Success is discovering what makes you happy and fulfilled and pursuing it with everything you have. Whether it means landing your dream job, starting a successful business, writing a book, acting, gaining admission into that particular college, finding happiness in your relationships or making a positive impact in your community, remember – it is your journey, your dartboard and your bullseye to hit.

And here is the catch! It keeps changing over time. Success is an infinite ladder. Once you reach a certain goal and feel successful, your mind will quickly set another target and the climb continues. Our perceptions of success are shaped by our beliefs, values and experiences. What one person considers success may differ from another’s view based on their unique perspectives and priorities. Success, therefore, is subjective and can vary widely from person to person.

Excerpted with permission from ‘Shoo the Noises: Reclaim your Focus and Manifest Your Dream Life’ by Anamika Mishra, published by Bloomsbury India.