Why you need to define your own idea of success

For instance, one of my cousins strongly believes that buying a fancy SUV with his earnings means he is successful. But for me, a trip to Dubai with my earnings represents success. While it is not my ultimate goal, it is one of the items on my bucket list. I do not think I would find happiness in spending a large sum of money on a car or a house. It is the mindset that matters. Society often dictates that success is defined by owning a car or a house, wearing an uber-luxury brand or having a lavish wedding. However, success is more like aiming for a bullseye on a dartboard, but everyone’s dartboard is a little different.