Are you stuck in a trauma loop? Here’s how to break free
Old traumatic events may linger in the body and the brain, showing up as chronic tension, gut aches and a state of overwhelm through everyday triggers. Learning to heal the loop starts with awareness
According to WHO, nearly 70% of people worldwide will go through at least one potentially traumatic event in their lifetime. For many, the impact doesn’t just fade – it lingers. That “lingering" is what I call the “Trauma Loop": old patterns, sensations and reactions that keep replaying, often below the surface, until we learn how to interrupt them.