Are you stuck in a trauma loop? Here’s how to break free

According to WHO, nearly 70% of people worldwide will go through at least one potentially traumatic event in their lifetime. For many, the impact doesn’t just fade – it lingers. That “lingering" is what I call the “Trauma Loop": old patterns, sensations and reactions that keep replaying, often below the surface, until we learn how to interrupt them.

A trauma loop happens when our nervous system keeps reacting to the past as if it’s happening now. Everyday triggers – a smell, a tone of voice, a look – can pull us back into feelings of fear, shame, rage or numbness. The brain and body treat the past as present and we end up on autopilot. Reactivity, avoidance, self-blame or emotional shutdown become default settings.

SIGNS YOU ARE STUCK IN A TRAUMA LOOP

Sudden waves of emotion that don’t match what’s happening now like overwhelm after a small comment or panic in a safe place.

2. Avoiding people, places or feelings because they ‘set you off.’

3. Repeating relationship patterns (anger, withdrawal, people-pleasing) that leave you exhausted.

4. Your body speaks through symptoms like chronic tension, gut aches, jittery energy or blankness.

5. Mentally replaying the story, trying to ‘get it right’ – or erasing it and feeling disconnected.

If any of these sounds familiar, remember: it’s not weakness. The loop is your nervous system trying to protect you with an old map. We are not here to ‘fix’ you– you’re not broken – but to rebuild coping skills that guide you forward.

HOW THE BODY STORES TRAUMA

Trauma isn’t just in the mind; it imprints on the nervous system. The body carries memory in tension, breath patterns, startle responses and numb spots. Somatic awareness simply means noticing these sensations without judgement. Try this: sit for one minute and name three sensations (tightness in chest, flutter in belly, heaviness in shoulders). Name them, breathe toward them, soften your curiosity. This tiny act reconnects your thinking brain with your body and weakens the reactive loop.

Gentle somatic releases include:

Grounding (feel your feet on the floor)

2. Slow breathing with a soft exhale

3. Gentle movement or stretching

4. Shaking (yes, shaking can help)

5. Mindful body-scan

6. Reassuring phrases (‘I am safe right now’)

If sensations feel overwhelming, slow down and reach out to a trauma-informed therapist. As a trauma-informed therapist myself for 12+ years, using breathwork, hypnotherapy, ice baths and other somatic tools, I have seen how powerful, and safer, this work becomes with support.

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s first crying club where tears turn into catharsis

HOW TO BREAK THE TRAUMA LOOP

Build a safety ritual. Choose one small physical act – such as carrying a smooth stone in your pocket, placing a hand on your heart or lighting a candle – and use it when the loop starts. Rituals give your body new cues for safety.

Log without judgement. For a week, jot your triggers: what happened, how your body felt and what you did. Seeing patterns on paper makes them easier to change.

Practice micro-exposure. Gently face small versions of triggers for short moments. Tiny rehearsals teach your nervous system the situation is manageable.

Develop a repair script. Write two calm, kind sentences to use after a trigger. For example: ‘That was then. I’m here now. I can breathe’. Repeat until it feels natural.

Layer your day with tiny safety experiences. Add pleasant sensory moments daily such as having warm tea, carrying a soft scarf, doing a stretch. Repetition trains your body to expect safety, not just danger.

Use co-regulation. Practice being in a state of calm with the help of someone you trust like a friend, partner or group. Our nervous systems learn safety by syncing with calm companions.

Being stuck in a trauma loop can feel relentless… but being stuck doesn’t mean forever. We don’t need to erase what happened. Instead, we can teach our body and mind a different way to live with it through patient, steady retraining of safety. It’s about rebuilding, not fixing. Your body is both a map and a permission slip – if it remembers the wound, it can also learn the language of safety.

Namrata Jain is a psychotherapist and relationship expert based in Mumbai.

Also Read | The nine jewels of wellness and how to make them a part of your daily life