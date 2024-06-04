Dealing with anxiety? Silent signs to look out for and ways to cope

Anxiety can manifest in subtle ways like thoughts spiralling out of control or avoidance of social interactions. Experts share ways you can overcome the feeling of doom

Anxiety, like several mental disorders and illnesses, tends to manifest in multiple ways but the unwelcome feeling often comes with unusual yet minute symptoms that can be easily overlooked.

Meena L (name changed), a 34-year-old content writer realised she had anxiety issues in 2017, while she was recovering from GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an auto-immune disease). “The condition had affected my spine and paralysed me from waist down, so I had a constant worry about whether I would ever be able to walk like I used to. Owing to that, I’d have my emotions going haywire for no reason," says Meena who reveals that spiralling thoughts is an often-ignored symptom of anxiety. “I am between jobs and so a rejection from a prospective employer can send me down a negative wave of thoughts like ‘What went wrong? Is something wrong with me? Why isn’t it working out?" she adds.

Also read: Can AI become a digital companion for mental health care? Dr. Prerna Sharma of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Delhi lists out a few covert signs of anxiety that go unnoticed. Watch out for thoughts of impending doom, she says. Going blank in an exam or not being able to speak up are other signs. Avoidance (of social interactions) is another symptom.

“A person might make plans with a friend and not show up; they might not show up for a job interview because of the fear of failure or they may skip an event like a wedding for fear of interacting with people and answering questions related to their job or clothes they are wearing," Sharma elaborates. Avoidance, she reasons, happens when people want to be in control of situations, a characteristic which is usually high in those with anxiety. “When people tend to use avoidance as a tool, their social life shrinks. They then become ensconced in a cocoon they have created for themselves. This is behaviour that family or friends mustn’t ignore," she says.

Dr Julie Smith, clinical psychologist and author of Why has Nobody Told Me This Before? is known to have said, “In the fight against anxiety, your super power will always be action because anxiety gives you the urge to avoid. But the avoidance maintains the anxiety, feeds it over time. But the things you do everyday, will always become your comfort zone."

Tackling anxiety Delhi-based writer Neha Vashist,32, knew something was off when she would get irritated and touchy for small reasons, but stay calm in the face of bigger problems. It was when it reached a point where she wanted to harm herself, that she reached out to a clinical psychologist. Sharing how therapy has helped her, Vashist says, "I was lucky in finding my psychologist, Dona Singh. She never talked down to me, but talked about my anxiety as a problem we both needed to tackle. She explained things to me in simple terms. My evaluation revealed that I also had borderline personality disorder, and that is being tackled along with my anxiety."

Vashist sought help at a critical point of the condition. But generally speaking, when must one seek professional help once you are aware of the signs of anxiety? “When you reach a point when everything you set out to do feels debilitating, talk to a therapist and get an evaluation," says Mumbai-based psychologist Jenisha Shah. Another instance when professional counselling needs to be sought, according to Shah, is when avoiding social interactions goes into an extreme mode.

“In the post-pandemic era, giving rain checks to stay in or avoid a gathering is being viewed as self care, but, if it has gone to an extent where you’re trying to avoid contact even with the person who delivers your groceries, then you need to get evaluated," she says.

Besides therapy, Shah recommends mindfulness as a tool to manage anxiety. "Deliberately slow down the task at hand— whether it is eating, working or even walking. Recognise that it takes effort to plan and do certain activities, and give each activity its due time. Try doing smaller things first and gradually build up to bigger tasks," she adds.

Rituals or regular routine can help tame anxiety to a large extent. "Rituals help you be mindful— they can help set the sequence of the day. For instance, the ritual of reading the newspaper with coffee can prime you to begin your mornings calmly or a gentle alarm at 10pm can cue you into calling it a night. Consistent rituals can help regulate your time and help you slow down," Shah says. Sharma encourages deliberately engaging in the activity that's being avoided with the help of a trusted friend. "If driving is what makes you nervous, then take a trusted person — friend or family member along for short drives, until you are eventually able to do it yourself," she says.

Vashist has the last word when she says, “I’m at a better place now and even if I do feel anxious at times, I tackle it step by step with the help of the tools I have."

Sumitra is a freelance journalist, who seeks out stories on the intersection of women, politics, gender, social media, lifestyle and fashion.

