How simple hacks make life with ADHD less chaotic

On a Monday morning in Mumbai, 32-year-old content strategist Priya D’souza settles at her desk with a playlist of lo-fi beats playing softly in her headphones. Next to her laptop sits a bright yellow timer, set for 25 minutes. “I don’t start work without it," she says. “Otherwise I lose track of time, or worse, I don’t start at all." For D’souza, who was diagnosed with ADHD only last year, hacks including using timers, music, and body doubling with friends, are not productivity fads – they are lifelines.

ADHD, or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, has long been framed in India as a childhood condition associated with hyperactive boys disrupting classrooms. But as research grows and awareness slowly shifts, many urban Indian adults are realizing that their chronic disorganization, emotional impulsivity, or restless energy has a name. For those still undiagnosed, the daily reality is one of constant self hacks: Pomodoro timers to create urgency, brain-dump journals to unload racing thoughts, WhatsApp “focus groups" with friends to replicate accountability.

These everyday strategies are keeping many adults afloat in a culture where ADHD is poorly recognized, workplaces are rigid, and stigma remains high. But they also reveal the limits of self-reliance by raising the question: how far can hacks carry a person without deeper support?

“In India, ADHD in adults is frequently overlooked," says Dr Alok Kulkarni, senior consultant psychiatrist at Manas Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Hubballi. Symptoms are often mistaken for stress, anxiety, or laziness. Women, in particular, are missed because their inattentive symptoms such as daydreaming, internal distractibility, draw less attention than hyperactivity.

Tanu Choksi, a psychotherapist in Mumbai, explains that many adults with ADHD internalize years of underachievement and relationship strain without realizing there’s an underlying neurological reason. “They feel like they’re failing at things everyone else manages, like remembering deadlines or controlling impulsive spending. Without a diagnosis, it’s seen as a character flaw," she notes. The result: chronic guilt, low self-esteem, unstable employment, and financial insecurity. As Manavi Khurana, counselling psychologist and founder of Karma Care in Delhi, puts it: “Growing up without a diagnosis feels like being blindfolded. You don’t recognize distress as distress, because it has always been your normal. Only later, with awareness, can you step into charge of your life."

WHY HACKS WORK

In the absence of formal accommodations, hacks become survival tools. Timers work because they give external structure to an ADHD individual’s shaky sense of time. “They make time concrete, breaking work into manageable intervals that reduce overwhelm and build momentum," explains Kulkarni. Music, whether lo-fi, white noise, or even high-BPM (beats per minute) electronic, provides sensory stimulation. “It boosts dopamine, helping ADHD brains, which are under-stimulated, to focus and stay motivated," he adds. Then there’s body doubling, where adults work alongside another person (in person or virtually). “It’s like borrowing someone else’s presence to mimic neurotypical focus cues," says Khurana. Choksi calls these strategies “outsourcing executive functioning." They reduce the mental load of self-monitoring, creating predictable cues that ADHD brains associate with focus.

For Arjun Behl, a 28-year-old IT professional in Bengaluru, mornings start with a “brain dump". He writes down everything, from, emails to reply to, bills to pay, even reminders like “take lunchbox". “It’s the only way I can calm the chaos in my head," he says. Without this ritual, he forgets entire tasks, sometimes jeopardizing projects at work. Delhi-based entrepreneur Sana Mehta, meanwhile, swears by body doubling. “I run a small design studio, and I co-work with two friends over Zoom. We keep cameras on and check in every hour. If I don’t, I procrastinate endlessly. Knowing some one is watching, even silently, keeps me on track."

These practices may sound small, but for adults juggling the demands of urban India’s competitive workplaces, long commutes, and multigenerational family responsibilities, they are the difference between functioning and floundering.

STARTING POINTS, NOT SOLUTIONS

For all their ingenuity, hacks are fragile. “They provide short-term relief, but the core neurobiological deficits remain," cautions Kulkarni. Over time, hacks can lose impact as ADHD brains crave novelty. Choksi adds that hacks don’t address co-occurring issues such as depression, anxiety, or trauma, which are common in ADHD adults. And as Khurana points out, “During stressful times, your brain can’t think clearly enough to reach for a timer or playlist. Everything gets muddled. That’s when hacks collapse." There is also the risk of masking. Adults may appear “high functioning" because they have perfected hacks, but underlying struggles remain unrecognized, delaying diagnosis and treatment.

The three experts Lounge spoke to agree: hacks are starting points, not solutions. Therapists can help adults build sustainable systems, structured routines, psychoeducation, and ADHD-adapted cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to strengthen executive skills. Medication, for some, can bring significant relief. Support networks are equally vital.