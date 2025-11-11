How simple hacks make life with ADHD less chaotic

For Arjun Behl, a 28-year-old IT professional in Bengaluru, mornings start with a “brain dump". He writes down everything, from, emails to reply to, bills to pay, even reminders like “take lunchbox". “It’s the only way I can calm the chaos in my head," he says. Without this ritual, he forgets entire tasks, sometimes jeopardizing projects at work. Delhi-based entrepreneur Sana Mehta, meanwhile, swears by body doubling. “I run a small design studio, and I co-work with two friends over Zoom. We keep cameras on and check in every hour. If I don’t, I procrastinate endlessly. Knowing some one is watching, even silently, keeps me on track."