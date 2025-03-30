Elevate your travel: Simple hacks for healthy flying at 35,000 feet

Flying long distances can be exhilarating, but let’s be honest—it can also leave you feeling completely drained. In our experience of working with frequent fliers, pilots, and cabin crew, we’ve observed some common pitfalls like jet lag, dehydration, body aches and also metabolism changes as a result of long-haul air travel. The dry cabin air dehydrates you, hours of sitting slow circulation, meal timings go off track, and your body clock struggles to adjust. It’s no surprise that many people step off a long-haul flight feeling bloated, sluggish, or just not themselves.

But travel doesn’t have to take a toll on your health. With a few simple shifts you can land feeling refreshed, energized, and ready to take on the world.

1. HYDRATE

Flying dries you out in ways you don’t even realize—from your skin and eyes to your gut lining and circulation. Cabin air has less than 20% humidity, which means hydration is about more than just drinking water—it’s about retention and absorption.

Before your flight: Start hydrating 12–24 hours in advance with coconut water, lemon water with rock salt, or herbal teas like ginger-turmeric. These replenish electrolytes and keep inflammation at bay.

During the flight: Sip on warm water instead of icy cold drinks, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and use a hydration mist or nasal spray to prevent dryness.

After landing: A simple glass of warm lemon water with soaked chia seeds can flush out toxins, reduce bloating, and reset digestion. Add a pinch of Celtic salt to improve hydration through structured water.

Remember, hydration is not just about quantity, but quality. The right fluids will help you land feeling fresh instead of depleted.

2.SUPPORT CIRCULATION AND REDUCE DVT RISK

Ever stepped off a plane with swollen feet or heavy legs? That’s poor circulation in action. Sitting for long periods in a pressurized cabin slows blood flow, increasing the risk of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and water retention. Here are some in-flight movement hacks that can help:



1. Ankle pumps and calf raises—simple moves, big impact.

2. Toe stretches and seated spinal twists—support lymphatic drainage.

3. Compression socks—reduce swelling and promote circulation.

Also read: How diabetic chefs thrive in the kitchen

Before your flight: Have a low-sodium, potassium-rich meal – think steamed greens, bananas, or soaked raisins – to prevent fluid retention. I'd like to add a disclaimer here: Always make an informed choice and please take the advice of your doctor. If you have blood pressure, kidney conditions or any other health diagnoses/medication, please consult your healthcare professional before trying anything new.

After landing: Elevate your legs, stretch, and—if possible—walk barefoot on grass to ground yourself and restore circulation.

Remember, your blood needs to move, even at 35,000 feet. A few mindful shifts keep circulation flowing and swelling at bay.

3. SYNC YOUR BODY CLOCK AND PREVENT JET LAG

Jet lag isn’t just about feeling tired—it messes with your digestion, focus, and energy levels because your body clock is struggling to adjust. But small, strategic shifts can help you reset faster.

Before your flight:



1. Eat meals on destination time 24 hours before departure to improve your metabolism.

2. If traveling east, get morning sunlight on arrival to advance your clock.

3. If traveling west, seek evening light to delay melatonin release.

During the flight:



1.Avoid heavy meals and eat light, protein-rich foods to help your body adjust.

2. Magnesium-rich foods (pumpkin seeds, almonds) or chamomile tea can help with sleep quality.



After landing: Move outdoors, walk barefoot, or meditate to re-sync your body to the new time zone and circadian rhythm.

Remember, your body is wired to follow the sun. Use light and meal timings to reset, instead of fighting against jet lag.

Also read: Fad or fact: 10 common nutrition myths busted



4. PREVENT BLOATING & SUPPORT GUT HEALTH

Ever felt like your stomach expands mid-flight? That’s because cabin pressure changes can trigger gut fermentation, bloating, and acid reflux. The key is to prep your gut before you even take off.

Before your flight: Eat a probiotic-rich meal 24 hours before departure—homemade curd, kanji, or fermented veggies help strengthen gut bacteria.

During the flight:

1. Choose fiber-rich snacks like soaked nuts, raw cacao, or steamed vegetables over processed carbs.

2. Avoid carbonated drinks, raw onions, and excessive dairy—they can trigger gas and bloating.

After landing: Support digestion with steamed rice, ghee, and ajwain or a simple cumin-ginger broth to calm the gut and reset digestion.

Remember, your gut reacts to altitude and pressure. Treat it well before, during, and after your flight.

To round it all up, long-haul flights don’t have to leave you feeling depleted. With a few mindful shifts—hydration, movement, circadian alignment, and gut support—you can step off the plane feeling strong, refreshed, and ready to go. Your body is designed to thrive—take care of it, even at 35,000 feet.

Luke Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert based in Mumbai.