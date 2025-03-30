Elevate your travel: Simple hacks for healthy flying at 35,000 feet

Flying long distances can be exhilarating, but let’s be honest—it can also leave you feeling completely drained. In our experience of working with frequent fliers, pilots, and cabin crew, we’ve observed some common pitfalls like jet lag, dehydration, body aches and also metabolism changes as a result of long-haul air travel. The dry cabin air dehydrates you, hours of sitting slow circulation, meal timings go off track, and your body clock struggles to adjust. It’s no surprise that many people step off a long-haul flight feeling bloated, sluggish, or just not themselves.