It was the beginning of 2022 when my husband dropped a ‘we need to relocate, again’ bomb on me. “Oh, you are moving to Goa!" Everyone seemed excited, while I quietly panicked. I didn’t know a single person in the entire state of Goa. So here I was, suddenly without any support system. I work remotely, which meant no colleagues to meet, and being childfree meant no bonding with mommy-friends or play-dates. What I craved was the company of loving women. I began looking for a community where I could belong, but the ones I found felt performative. So, I decided to create one, not just for others, but for my own sanity.

What I was seeking is something many women silently crave—especially those living away from loved ones, juggling work, health issues and anxiety—a space where they can remove their masks and stop performing the roles they’ve been taught to play. I understood that women don’t need advice; they need a space that feels safe, nurturing and gentle. And, that’s why Urjaa, my Goa-based holistic wellness startup, was born.

As Prachi Saxena, clinical psychologist, certified trauma therapist and relationship and dating coach from Lucknow, puts it, “women have been conditioned over centuries to live for others." She explains that we live in a society that celebrates “masculine qualities like mindless ambition, conquest, aggression," while rarely allowing women “to lean into their softness, where they can discover their real power."

Our women’s circles are not Instagrammable (we take photos for keepsakes); they exist solely for themselves. From beach meditations to sound healing and aromatherapy sessions, from guided movement to energy balancing workshops, we do it all, together, including unique activities like EFT, tea tasting and ice baths. After two years of curating holistic circles and impacting the lives of at least a thousand women, I realise that sisterhood is no longer optional for the modern woman; it’s vital infrastructure. Here are four reasons why I feel every woman needs a healing and joyful community.

1. Your emotions are held, not judge

Saxena has been running Diva Transformation Retreat, an exclusive wellness retreat for women, since 2011. During one of her retreats, a woman from a deeply conservative community sat reflecting on a single question in a worksheet: “What are some spaces that make you feel most like yourself?"

After a long pause, she stood up and announced to everyone, “I just realised that this is the first space where I feel completely like myself. Here, I am celebrated for who I am, not chastised."

Stories like these are not uncommon. Most women are looking to cleanse pent-up anger, regret, anxiety and sadness; to share and partake in others’ sharing; to feel one with their community; and to cry and laugh freely, Saxena explains. Sisterhood offers exactly that: a space where your emotions are seen, validated and lovingly held. You don’t need to justify your feelings or shrink them. You’re seen and heard without judgment, a rare gift in a world that often demands women to “hide it or hold it together."

2. You receive safe physical touch

Many women carry within them an unspoken need: to feel safe in their own bodies, to be held without demand. For those with a history of physical abuse, this need often runs deeper. “I was craving to feel safe while being hugged. It’s been so long since I was held with so much love and honour," said an Urjaa member after a body-awareness workshop for women. She had lost her partner and missed his embrace, but was sceptical of physical touch that came with ‘agenda’ in today’s modern dating age.

This isn’t an isolated feeling; a woman’s need for safe touch is essential to her overall wellness. It could be a long hug, or a hand to reach out to when she feels vulnerable, or simply the freedom to let her body flow, whether through rest, dance or mindful movement. These women’s communities create that nurturing space.

3. You find connections that transcend every divide

At one of Saxena’s retreats, there was a mother-daughter duo, a 50-year-old mom and her 25-year-old daughter from an orthodox family, who were hoping to redefine their relationship. During a sharing circle, each participant was asked to name one person (real or fictional) who symbolised feminine power for them. The mother said, “It’s my daughter, because she broke every shackle and stereotype to become her own woman."