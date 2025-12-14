It was the beginning of 2022 when my husband dropped a ‘we need to relocate, again’ bomb on me. “Oh, you are moving to Goa!" Everyone seemed excited, while I quietly panicked. I didn’t know a single person in the entire state of Goa. So here I was, suddenly without any support system. I work remotely, which meant no colleagues to meet, and being childfree meant no bonding with mommy-friends or play-dates. What I craved was the company of loving women. I began looking for a community where I could belong, but the ones I found felt performative. So, I decided to create one, not just for others, but for my own sanity.