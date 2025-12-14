It was the beginning of 2022 when my husband dropped a ‘we need to relocate, again’ bomb on me. “Oh, you are moving to Goa!" Everyone seemed excited, while I quietly panicked. I didn’t know a single person in the entire state of Goa. So here I was, suddenly without any support system. I work remotely, which meant no colleagues to meet, and being childfree meant no bonding with mommy-friends or play-dates. What I craved was the company of loving women. I began looking for a community where I could belong, but the ones I found felt performative. So, I decided to create one, not just for others, but for my own sanity.
What I was seeking is something many women silently crave—especially those living away from loved ones, juggling work, health issues and anxiety—a space where they can remove their masks and stop performing the roles they’ve been taught to play. I understood that women don’t need advice; they need a space that feels safe, nurturing and gentle. And, that’s why Urjaa, my Goa-based holistic wellness startup, was born.
As Prachi Saxena, clinical psychologist, certified trauma therapist and relationship and dating coach from Lucknow, puts it, “women have been conditioned over centuries to live for others." She explains that we live in a society that celebrates “masculine qualities like mindless ambition, conquest, aggression," while rarely allowing women “to lean into their softness, where they can discover their real power."
Our women’s circles are not Instagrammable (we take photos for keepsakes); they exist solely for themselves. From beach meditations to sound healing and aromatherapy sessions, from guided movement to energy balancing workshops, we do it all, together, including unique activities like EFT, tea tasting and ice baths. After two years of curating holistic circles and impacting the lives of at least a thousand women, I realise that sisterhood is no longer optional for the modern woman; it’s vital infrastructure. Here are four reasons why I feel every woman needs a healing and joyful community.
1.Your emotions are held, not judge
Saxena has been running Diva Transformation Retreat, an exclusive wellness retreat for women, since 2011. During one of her retreats, a woman from a deeply conservative community sat reflecting on a single question in a worksheet: “What are some spaces that make you feel most like yourself?"
After a long pause, she stood up and announced to everyone, “I just realised that this is the first space where I feel completely like myself. Here, I am celebrated for who I am, not chastised."
Stories like these are not uncommon. Most women are looking to cleanse pent-up anger, regret, anxiety and sadness; to share and partake in others’ sharing; to feel one with their community; and to cry and laugh freely, Saxena explains. Sisterhood offers exactly that: a space where your emotions are seen, validated and lovingly held. You don’t need to justify your feelings or shrink them. You’re seen and heard without judgment, a rare gift in a world that often demands women to “hide it or hold it together."
2. You receive safe physical touch
Many women carry within them an unspoken need: to feel safe in their own bodies, to be held without demand. For those with a history of physical abuse, this need often runs deeper. “I was craving to feel safe while being hugged. It’s been so long since I was held with so much love and honour," said an Urjaa member after a body-awareness workshop for women. She had lost her partner and missed his embrace, but was sceptical of physical touch that came with ‘agenda’ in today’s modern dating age.
This isn’t an isolated feeling; a woman’s need for safe touch is essential to her overall wellness. It could be a long hug, or a hand to reach out to when she feels vulnerable, or simply the freedom to let her body flow, whether through rest, dance or mindful movement. These women’s communities create that nurturing space.
3. You find connections that transcend every divide
At one of Saxena’s retreats, there was a mother-daughter duo, a 50-year-old mom and her 25-year-old daughter from an orthodox family, who were hoping to redefine their relationship. During a sharing circle, each participant was asked to name one person (real or fictional) who symbolised feminine power for them. The mother said, “It’s my daughter, because she broke every shackle and stereotype to become her own woman."
Circles create intergenerational bridges and spaces where women can learn from one another. From stories of resilience and loss to love and reinvention, elder sisters become loving guides, while younger ones bring fresh perspectives and the courage to question norms. After a 12-hour Urjaa retreat, Suma EP, a 53-year-old entrepreneur from Goa, told me, “It was worth every second we spent in this community of women, whose ages ranged from 25 to 69. Something in the universe must have healed today because we showed up and worked on ourselves."
This is what our gatherings are designed for. To ensure that circles transcend labels and identities, dissolving boundaries of age, race, religion or profession. From my experience of hosting women’s workshops, I have realised that what unites women is far deeper than what divides them.
4. It’s where networking really works
Two of our new Urjaa members were looking for accommodation in North Goa, when they attended one of our monthly gatherings. As they shared the news of a sudden eviction notice from their landlord, another member spoke up. She mentioned she runs safe and hygienic ladies’ hostels and has rooms available for the two girls. Imagine the joy and relief that everyone felt!
Women’s circles are often a great place to network and receive practical support. Whether you need advice on childcare, housing, career, health, or the best sundowner spot, you can turn to your sisters. As someone who brings women, from all walks of life, together, I feel a special sense of pride. Real networking, I realise, begins with care.
What does it take to build a women’s community?
As a host and curator of women’s circles, I’ve learned that empathy and patience are non-negotiable. The ability to hold space for every participant, opinion, emotion and frame of mind makes a community truly inclusive. Ensuring the safety and comfort of every person is paramount. All Urjaa gatherings begin with seeking consent from members and reminding them that they are free to sit out or simply observe without participating.
I have also learned to accept that I may not always be able to offer immediate solutions; instead, I can gently guide members to the right experts when needed. Building credibility and trust—with consistent, timely effort—is key to building an empowering women’s community.
As Meera Kothari, a 69-year-old clinical psychologist from Mumbai, shared during an Urjaa workshop, “If we can create more such powerful women communities, the world will become a safer and better place for everyone." Saxena encourages women to choose communities that celebrate life, not victimhood. Women already have an innate strength; your tribe should remind you of that power. That’s the beauty of sisterhood – when one woman heals, she heals an entire community.
Debarati Chakraborty is an independent journalist, who writes on wellness, relationships and sexuality.