6 popular health myths busted with some help from science

Stories make the world go around. A few of them, widely accepted as traditional knowledge today, determine how we eat, drink, sleep, play and live our lives. But there are others that are mere falsehoods that have gained credence with the passage of time. The question to ask is ' Do they still hold water in the light of scientific progress that we have made?' Lounge talks to experts and digs through scientific research to get to the bottom of six popular health beliefs.

#1: Early morning is the best time to exercise Fitness experts outright dismiss this claim and doctors concur that there’s no scientific basis to back this belief. “There’s no universal best time to exercise," says Shreedhar Rangaraj, fitness expert at Cult Fit. While morning workouts can boost energy for the day and promote consistency, some people perform better in the afternoon or evening when their muscles are more warmed up. “The key is to exercise at a time when you feel most energetic and can stay consistent," says Rangaraj. Cancel that alarm, the gyms stay open till late night for good reason.

Also read: Busting 4 wellness myths you have seen on social media #2: Walking without breaks is more exercise than doing it with breaks What elder hasn't told you this? Well, science is here to help you counter the claim this time. A study, titledMove less, spend more: the metabolic demands of short walking bouts, published in October found that walking or climbing stairs in short bursts with breaks consumes 20% to 60% more energy than when people do it nonstop for the same amount of activity. The team of researchers from University of Milan who conducted the study found that shorter walking bouts incur a substantially greater oxygen cost than longer ones "owing to their greater proportion of oxygen uptake for non-metabolic purposes, variations in the energy equivalent of oxygen and lower efficiency."

#3: Sauna sessions burn fat “Incorrect", says Dr Chaitanya Kulkarni, consultant for internal medicine at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai. “Saunas are not used to melt away fat. They aid in sweating, which causes only a temporary reduction in water weight, which is soon regained upon rehydration," he adds. That said, saunas do have their benefits. They help relieve muscle aches and contribute to the production of endorphins, which are natural pain blockers. Three sauna sessions a week can help relieve stress and benefit the overall functioning of the heart, advises Kulkarni.

#4: Cold water showers in the winter cause common cold “It is a common misconception that people catch a cold by taking a cold shower or drinking cold water in winter," says Kulkarni, adding, “Colds in the winter are caused by viruses and not by drinking or bathing in cold water." While sudden exposure to cold can cause a little discomfort and may pose risks for individuals with heart conditions, the claim that it leads to illness is exaggerated, adds Rangaraj.

#5: To lose weight, quit fried food True but not entirely, says Rangaraj. "While cutting down on fried food can help reduce calorie intake, weight loss is about overall calorie balance and consistent physical activity. Focusing on a balanced diet with controlled portions, combined with strength training and cardio, is the best approach to long-term weight management, he explains. Kulkarni notes that cutting back on fried foods could potentially improve health and help with weight control. But simply doing away with fried foods will not lead to weight loss. So, go on and relish those fries and samosas as long as you are able to strike some balance.

#6: Avoid carbs and fats at all costs Carbs and fats have gained a bad rap of late, particularly with the ascent of high-protein diets. Scientific evidence shows that carbs and fats are essential macronutrients that your body needs for energy and various functions, says Rangaraj. "Carbs fuel the brain and muscles. Healthy fats aid in hormone construction, cellular activities, and nutrient uptake," adds Kulkarni. What is needed is choosing the right sort of carbohydrates (whole grains and vegetables) and unsaturated fats (olive oil, nuts, and avocados) in the right proportion. "A drastic elimination of carbs and fats can easily result in deficiency symptoms and a low level of energy," warns Kulkarni. So, instead of avoiding carbs and fats, focus on consuming healthy fats and complex carbs and strive for balance, says Rangaraj.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.