6 simple steps to begin your post-festive weight loss journey

Diwali festivities are winding down and there's some time to go before we get into Christmas and New Year celebrations. Are you looking to detox from all the bingeing and shed the extra kilos? Weight loss is directly linked to factors like dietary choices and physical activity. Along with a consistent workout routine, the food we consume has a direct impact on our bodies, making it essential to choose what we eat wisely. I almost always advocate my clients to incorporate nutritious foods seasonal fruits and nuts, vegetables, and leafy greens into their daily diet to support a healthy lifestyle. The way I see it, eating clean not only fosters overall well-being but also aids in shedding extra kilos more effectively. As a fitness instructor, I firmly believe that healthy, disease-free life begins at home with a balanced diet and mindful habits. Here are six easy tips that will help you get started on your weight loss journey:

1. Eat a well-balanced diet

A well-balanced diet is essential for weight loss, as it keeps your body nourished and healthy. To shed extra kilos, it's important to incorporate a variety of nutritious foods into your meals, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and nuts. The recently released dietary guidelines for Indians by ICMR also emphasize swapping deep-fried snacks with nuts like almonds that are a healthy source of plant proteins and good fats. Additionally, the satiating properties of nuts can keep you fuller for longer, making them an excellent choice for weight management.

2. Practice stress management activities

Stress can be a major obstacle to weight loss, often triggering emotional or unhealthy eating habits. To counter this, incorporate stress-relief activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending time in nature into your daily routine. These practices can help you stay centered, reduce stress, and maintain healthier eating habits, ultimately supporting your weight loss efforts.

3. Incorporate regular physical activities

Exercise is essential for any weight loss journey but what's key is to find activities you enjoy – be it dancing, swimming, yoga, or strength training. The idea is that when you choose activities that fit your lifestyle and bring you joy, you're more likely to stick with them, making your fitness routine sustainable and effective. Starting today, aim for at least 30 minutes of movement everyday.

4. Avoid packaged or processed foods

Indulged in one too many sweets this Diwali? No worries. One of the first things you can do while following a clean diet is to try and avoid packaged and processed foods. That's because these foods are often loaded with sugar, fat and salt, making them as addictive as nicotine and caffeine. Sure, their tempting flavours can be hard to resist but by eliminating these processed options, you’ll lower your calorie intake, boost your overall health, and manage your weight more effectively.

5. Staying hydrated is crucial

Staying hydrated is crucial for your health and weight loss efforts. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water daily, starting with a glass in the morning to jumpstart your metabolism. Water plays a key role in flushing out toxins, curbing hunger, and enhancing your overall well-being. For a refreshing change, consider incorporating alternatives like fresh juices or lemonade into your routine now and then.

6. Staying consistent is important

Consistency is essential for long-term weight loss success. Sticking to your exercise and nutrition routine, even when progress feels slow, builds healthy habits and ensures steady improvement. Over time, this commitment turns your routine into second nature, leading to gradual weight loss and preventing quick fluctuations and rebound gain. By prioritising consistency, you create a sustainable lifestyle that fosters lasting results.

Yasmin Karachiwala is a leading fitness expert and pioneer of the Pilates physical fitness system in India.

