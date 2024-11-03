6 simple steps to begin your post-festive weight loss journey

Diwali festivities are winding down and there's some time to go before we get into Christmas and New Year celebrations. Are you looking to detox from all the bingeing and shed the extra kilos? Weight loss is directly linked to factors like dietary choices and physical activity. Along with a consistent workout routine, the food we consume has a direct impact on our bodies, making it essential to choose what we eat wisely. I almost always advocate my clients to incorporate nutritious foods seasonal fruits and nuts, vegetables, and leafy greens into their daily diet to support a healthy lifestyle. The way I see it, eating clean not only fosters overall well-being but also aids in shedding extra kilos more effectively. As a fitness instructor, I firmly believe that healthy, disease-free life begins at home with a balanced diet and mindful habits. Here are six easy tips that will help you get started on your weight loss journey: