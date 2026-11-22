One such neurotransmitter is GABA, which calms nerve cells and stops them from becoming overactive. Sleep deprivation disrupts this, making nerve cells more likely to over-fire. When a number of groups of nerve cells start firing abnormally at the same time, this can cause a seizure. This doesn’t mean that skipping a few hours of sleep will automatically trigger a seizure. The risk is generally greater after extended or severe sleep deprivation especially when combined with other factors. These could include physical exhaustion, an underlying illness, fever, low blood sugar or too much alcohol.