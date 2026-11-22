Long stretches of sleep deprivation might leave the brain more susceptible to disturbances in its electrical activity. The brain has what is called a seizure threshold. In very simple terms, this is the level at which the brain can deal with some triggers or disturbances before a seizure. Sleep deprivation can reduce this threshold and make the brain more vulnerable to abnormal electrical activity. When you don’t get enough sleep, the neurotransmitters that regulate activity in the brain become unbalanced.