Epilepsy and seizures are often confused but these two are not always associated. Severe sleep deprivation can cause someone who has never had a seizure before to have one, let alone someone with epilepsy. This is because sleep is required for the brain to function normally.
Epilepsy and seizures are often confused but these two are not always associated. Severe sleep deprivation can cause someone who has never had a seizure before to have one, let alone someone with epilepsy. This is because sleep is required for the brain to function normally.
Long stretches of sleep deprivation might leave the brain more susceptible to disturbances in its electrical activity. The brain has what is called a seizure threshold. In very simple terms, this is the level at which the brain can deal with some triggers or disturbances before a seizure. Sleep deprivation can reduce this threshold and make the brain more vulnerable to abnormal electrical activity. When you don’t get enough sleep, the neurotransmitters that regulate activity in the brain become unbalanced.
Long stretches of sleep deprivation might leave the brain more susceptible to disturbances in its electrical activity. The brain has what is called a seizure threshold. In very simple terms, this is the level at which the brain can deal with some triggers or disturbances before a seizure. Sleep deprivation can reduce this threshold and make the brain more vulnerable to abnormal electrical activity. When you don’t get enough sleep, the neurotransmitters that regulate activity in the brain become unbalanced.
One such neurotransmitter is GABA, which calms nerve cells and stops them from becoming overactive. Sleep deprivation disrupts this, making nerve cells more likely to over-fire. When a number of groups of nerve cells start firing abnormally at the same time, this can cause a seizure. This doesn’t mean that skipping a few hours of sleep will automatically trigger a seizure. The risk is generally greater after extended or severe sleep deprivation especially when combined with other factors. These could include physical exhaustion, an underlying illness, fever, low blood sugar or too much alcohol.
Sleep is particularly important for people living with epilepsy. Staying up late, frequently changing sleep patterns, working night shifts or having interrupted sleep can all increase the risk of seizures in people who already have the condition. Sleep deprivation can interfere with the electrical activity of the brain and make seizures harder to control. So regular sleep is an important part of epilepsy management, along with taking prescribed medication and attending regular medical appointments. It’s also important to know that having a seizure doesn’t automatically mean that someone has epilepsy.
A seizure that is triggered by a temporary cause or medical condition is known as a provoked seizure. Episodes like these can be brought on by severe lack of sleep, altered blood sugar or other metabolic disturbances, fever and alcohol withdrawal. In these circumstances the seizure may be due to the immediate cause rather than an underlying seizure disorder. However, epilepsy is a neurological disorder defined by a continuing propensity to have recurrent, unprovoked seizures.
Having one seizure does not necessarily mean that a person has epilepsy. The first seizure, however, should always be taken seriously and evaluated by a physician. Medical evaluation can help determine what may have caused it and if any further testing or treatment is required.
The important thing to remember is that the brain needs sleep to function properly. While most people won’t suffer dire consequences from a late night here and there, chronic sleep deprivation can affect neurological health and increase the risk of seizures in susceptible individuals.
There are simple but important ways to look after brain health, such as keeping a regular sleep routine, getting enough rest, and dealing with ongoing sleep problems.
Authored by neurologist Dr Radhika Manohar, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru