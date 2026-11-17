For SK, her husband’s decision to give up his bed each winter is an expression of affection. “After being married for so long, I feel small gestures, which make you feel loved and prioritised, are special,” she says. Having other relatives who openly sleep separately has helped normalise the practice. “They don’t try to hide it or couch it in some excuse,” says SK. “One has to do what works for you as a couple and not be tied down with what is considered the right way of doing things.”