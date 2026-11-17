Bengaluru-based pilot Sonali (who goes by one name) and her husband have slept separately for seven of their 13 years together. Their work and bedtime schedules rarely align.
Bengaluru-based pilot Sonali (who goes by one name) and her husband have slept separately for seven of their 13 years together. Their work and bedtime schedules rarely align.
“He tends to sleep late, whereas I must sleep as per my flight duty timing,” says Sonali. This arrangement with uninterrupted sleep has improved the 37-year-old’s energy, focus and productivity. “There’s less irritation, no unnecessary frustration or resentment over something as basic as sleep,” she says.
“He tends to sleep late, whereas I must sleep as per my flight duty timing,” says Sonali. This arrangement with uninterrupted sleep has improved the 37-year-old’s energy, focus and productivity. “There’s less irritation, no unnecessary frustration or resentment over something as basic as sleep,” she says.
“I think the biggest benefit is that we’re allowing each other to sleep according to our individual body clocks rather than forcing ourselves into a common routine,” she says.
Couples parting ways at bedtime is neither new nor uncommon. Known as sleep divorce, the term can misleadingly imply a fractured relationship. In reality, it describes partners sleeping separately for better rest, driven by practical reasons such as snoring, different bedtimes, or simply craving personal space. Advocates experience deeper sleep, better moods, and even healthier relationships when both partners show up for each other well rested.
Medical technology company ResMed’s 2026 Global Sleep Survey found that 39 percent of respondents had their sleep disrupted by a partner. Globally, 18 percent of couples opt for separate beds because of snoring or restlessness. In India, the figure is 78 percent.
Many of us ignore the integral role sleep plays in our lives, choosing to power through chronic fatigue that has far-reaching consequences. “Sleep is a central part of a person’s biological and psychological well-being,” says Delhi-based clinical psychologist Pallav Bonerjee. “Sleep-related difficulties can often overlap with some form of stress, anxiety, emotional distress or interpersonal challenges, be that personal or professional.”
The arrangement for 54-year-old SK is seasonal. She wakes 2-3 hours before her husband, and spends time reading the newspaper and doing puzzles outdoors. But in the chilly winter months, sitting in another room during the early hours can be uncomfortable.
“He would feel bad seeing me leave the bedroom in the cold,” says the Delhi-based education professional. “Three years ago, he started to sleep in the other room during winter, telling me to stay in bed and continue my morning routine.”
The benefits
Better sleep can improve stress, energy, emotional regulation, and decrease the risk of health conditions like Type-2 diabetes and heart disease.
“If sleeping separately helps a person sleep more consistently and deeply, they may find themselves better equipped to manage their daily demands and interact more patiently with their partner and others,” says Bonerjee.
Separate bedrooms can also create personal space, and several couples prefer some time and space for themselves.
Sleeping apart may, in some instances, help manage relationship discord. “When couples experience frequent arguments, unresolved conflicts or emotional friction, bedtime can become a source of stress rather than relaxation,” says Amol Maheshwari, co-founder of the Mumbai-based sleep and emotional wellness coaching platform Sleep Gurukul.
This can activate the body’s stress-response system, including cortisol release, keeping the mind hyper-alert and making restful sleep difficult, leading to further relationship stress. “Temporary sleeping separation may help break this cycle, allowing both partners to calm their nervous systems and approach disagreements with greater emotional balance,” Maheshwari says.
FIGHTING STIGMA
Sleeping apart can carry social stigma, which deters many couples from considering separate bedrooms.
“I prefer the term ‘sleep compatibility’ to ‘sleep divorce’, which sounds negative,” says Maheshwari. “Two people can be emotionally compatible but have very different sleeping needs.”
Common concerns about having separate sleeping arrangements include fear of social judgement, rejection, loss of intimacy, guilt at prioritising oneself over the relationship, and the risk of growing apart. But sleep deprivation can increase irritability and arguments. “Better rested couples may actually be more patient, understanding and affectionate,” Maheshwari reasons.
How couples arrive at the decision is important. “Rather than imposing the decision to have separate bedrooms unilaterally, if it is discussed openly, mutually agreed upon and understood as an attempt to improve and facilitate sleep an well-being then it need not signify a fracture in the relationship,” says Bonerjee.
Bad sleep in itself can lead to anger towards a partner. Dubai-based KD struggled with her husband’s snoring for years. Literally tired of being irritable and unfocused, they started sleeping separately last year. Now she feels more rested and energetic, while her husband gets to sleep without being repeatedly woken up by her and asked to roll over. “I wish I had done this earlier. I had started resenting him for my bad sleep cycles,” says the 44-year-old.
For SK, her husband’s decision to give up his bed each winter is an expression of affection. “After being married for so long, I feel small gestures, which make you feel loved and prioritised, are special,” she says. Having other relatives who openly sleep separately has helped normalise the practice. “They don’t try to hide it or couch it in some excuse,” says SK. “One has to do what works for you as a couple and not be tied down with what is considered the right way of doing things.”
Sonali says communication is key and she has seen various benefits to this arrangement, apart from better sleep. “It has made us more considerate of each other’s routines, professions, and individual needs.”
Sticking together
Your snoring, anxiety, or restlessness may disturb your partner, but separate beds is unlikely to address these underlying causes behind sleeplessness. “We don’t prescribe sleep divorce as a standard solution, first trying to identify the root cause,” says Maheshwari.
Different bedrooms cannot replace medical evaluation and professional counselling when needed to manage sleep apnea, insomnia or relationship conflicts, he adds. There can also be a loss of spontaneous conversation and intimacy.
SK occasionally misses bedtime chatter with her husband, although “he often hangs around to chat until I doze off,” . The comfort and space can be addictive. “Without conscious efforts to maintain intimacy, this new comfort zone could reduce emotional closeness, physical affection and sexual intimacy,” says Maheshwari.
Sonali agrees that this is a potential drawback. “In our case, we make a conscious effort to spend time together. Sleeping separately is purely a practical decision based on our different schedules.” For some couples, sharing a bed can remain comforting and meaningful. “For couples who look forward to the experience of going to bed together as an important form of connection or a winding-down ritual, sleeping separately may feel like a significant loss,” says Bonerjee. Ultimately, if a couple mutually agrees to sleep separately for practical purposes, their relationship and health can benefit.
“A healthy relationship does not require partners to organise every aspect of their lives identically, but negotiate differences with mutual respect” says Bonerjee. “Sleeping arrangements can be one such negotiation of many.”