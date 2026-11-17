Reem Khokhar is an independent journalist based in Delhi. She writes on culture, lifestyle, health aRead more

nd wellness, work culture, relationships, and more. Her work has featured in Mint, Al Jazeera, Atlas Obscura, The South China Morning Post, The National UAE, Shondaland, Vogue India, and more. Apart from writing, Reem is an avid dancer, choral singer, and baker. Her two pet indie dogs keep her busy and often dangerously close to missing her deadlines.

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