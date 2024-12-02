Why you need to sort your messed up sleep schedule

This article does not intend to make you lose any sleep. On the contrary, it is an earnest attempt to highlight the risks of irregular sleep routines and patterns, which have come to light thanks to a new study published in the last week of November. The latest data from the study shows that not only do you need to get the prescribed seven to nine hours of shut-eye daily, it also has to be of good quality and —here’s the kicker—it needs to follow a regular pattern or schedule to ensure you are not at an increased risk of an adverse health event.