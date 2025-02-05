How to quit hustling and embrace intentional presence

We live in a world where the pressure to do more, be more, and achieve more can often leave us feeling daunted, disconnected, and drained. But what if the key to feeling truly alive isn’t about speeding up, but about slowing down and appreciating the simple pleasures of life? Just think – when was the last time you stepped on the terrace sans gadgets to soak in the warmth of the sun? Or the time you admired the beauty of a parrot sitting on a nearby tree?

Welcome to the world of slow living — a mindful approach that encourages us to savour the present moment, reconnect with ourselves, and live with more intention and less rush.

Luke Coutinho, an integrative lifestyle expert, challenges us to rethink the way we live. “Our hustling lifestyle pushes us to go faster, do more, and be constantly plugged in. But at what cost? In a chronically busy, tech-dominated society, more people are turning to slow living to combat stress and burnout. It’s a response to the overwhelming demands of constant connectivity, multi-tasking, and a growing sense of disconnection. Have you ever stopped and thought, ‘What if I slowed down?’" he asks before elaborating on the philosophy of SlowFlow that he follows.

“SlowFlow means living with more intention, awareness, and less rush. It’s not about doing less—it’s about living fully in each moment, balancing the hustle with the beauty of slowing down," he adds.

STAYING GROUNDED

Like most professionals of the current generation, Shruti Jain, a former PR professional, too experienced severe burnout and depression a few years ago. “The toll of a fast-paced life caught up with me and despite my best efforts, I was unable to sustain it and things spiraled. Eventually, I decided to change things around and quit my job. I took a break and decided to work on myself," says Chennai-based Jain who is now a yoga teacher. “I longed for a simple, slow life where I could be who I wanted to be without having to work for someone else. Today, I have a thriving practice and I get to spend more time with nature guiltlessly."

Jain further adds that slow living is intertwined with her belief in spirituality. “As a form of lifestyle, it doesn’t require much. It’s about mindfulness and intentional living. I practice it by being intentionally present in my surroundings — no mobile phones when I’m with loved ones, taking breaks when my body needs it, and spending more time in nature." She also engages in grounding practices such as journaling, gardening, and painting. “These activities allow me to rest, recharge, and boost my creativity."

For Arvind Swaminathan, a psychotherapist and yoga practitioner from Chennai, slow living isn’t just about decelerating the pace of life, it’s about learning to be intentional with one’s energy and presence. “As I’m learning to practice slow living, the few things that are shifting for me are sensitivity towards my nervous system, and learning when I’m mentally getting into a performative mode versus when I’m feeling safe and restful. Basically, I am more intentional with my energy, service, presence and intentionally taking breaks between sessions to practice self-care, silence, cleansing and just being." Swaminathan is heartened that he now has more time for journaling, art and movement on the whole.

“Sometimes, I go for walks or dates with myself and enjoy my evening chai and time on the terrace. I am also less goal-oriented and more process-oriented with my focus shifting towards relationships and conversations. There’s a sense of curiosity to learn rather than the aggression to achieve," he states.

By slowing down, we’re not just avoiding burnout; we’re creating space for our bodies and minds to reset, heal, and thrive, says Coutinho. Instead of falling into the trap of constant productivity, this probably could be your cue to focus on what truly fills your cup — your health, peace of mind, and the people you love. Let your pace be your own, and embrace the rhythm of a slower, more mindful life.

Simple practices for a slower life

Slow living doesn’t require drastic changes. It’s about taking small steps toward mindfulness in every aspect of your life. Here are a few practices to get you started:

Pause to breathe: Take moments throughout the day to stop and breathe deeply. This simple act grounds you in the present and brings clarity.

Prioritise sleep: Quality rest is essential for resetting your body and mind. Focus on creating a sleep routine that helps you recharge fully.

Mindful eating: Savour each bite and eat with intention without looking at the screen.

Step outside: Whether it’s a walk or simply standing outside in the sun, a few minutes in nature can recharge your mind.

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.