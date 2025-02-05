How to quit hustling and embrace intentional presence
SummarySlow living is not about doing less, it’s about doing your daily tasks with focus, and at a pace that’s comfortable to you
We live in a world where the pressure to do more, be more, and achieve more can often leave us feeling daunted, disconnected, and drained. But what if the key to feeling truly alive isn’t about speeding up, but about slowing down and appreciating the simple pleasures of life? Just think – when was the last time you stepped on the terrace sans gadgets to soak in the warmth of the sun? Or the time you admired the beauty of a parrot sitting on a nearby tree?