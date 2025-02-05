How to quit hustling and embrace intentional presence

STAYING GROUNDED

Like most professionals of the current generation, Shruti Jain, a former PR professional, too experienced severe burnout and depression a few years ago. “The toll of a fast-paced life caught up with me and despite my best efforts, I was unable to sustain it and things spiraled. Eventually, I decided to change things around and quit my job. I took a break and decided to work on myself," says Chennai-based Jain who is now a yoga teacher. “I longed for a simple, slow life where I could be who I wanted to be without having to work for someone else. Today, I have a thriving practice and I get to spend more time with nature guiltlessly."